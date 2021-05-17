News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Linnets release ticket details as club prepares to welcome back fans

Mark Armstrong

Published: 12:08 PM May 17, 2021   
Fans were allowed back into The Walks for the game against Torquay in December.

King's Lynn Town have released ticket details for their home clashes against Solihull Moors and Aldershot. - Credit: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town have released ticket information for the return of their supporters for their final home games against Solihull and Aldershot. 

Tickets must be purchased online for both games with no ‘walk-up’ sales taking place on the day of the game. 

The Linnets have been given approval to have 1,600 people in attendance for these games during the final week of the National League season.  

Fans are asked to enter the Walks at the following parts of the ground and use the designated turnstiles: 

Main Stand and Paddock – Main Tennyson Road Turnstiles. 

Hospital End Terrace and North Stand Terrace – Hospital End Turnstiles. 

Tennyson Road Terrace and North Stand Terrace – Away Supporters turnstiles on Tennyson Road. 

A statement on the King’s Lynn website said: “Whilst inside the stadium we ask that face coverings are worn at all times please and that you observe the distancing regulations by using the markings on the terrace areas. 

“The ‘Hungry Linnets’ catering outlet will be open for hot food, teas and coffees and soft drinks whilst the catering point hatch at the Hospital End of the main stand will be serving light refreshments. Please note that the cafe under the main stand will remain closed for both games. 

“The ‘Blue & Gold Sport’s Bar’ and newly constructed ‘alfresco’ outside drinking area will also be open for table service only. Again social distancing measures will be in place so numbers in these areas will be limited. Please also note that NO ALCOHOL can be drunk in any part of the stadium apart from the bar and alfresco area – this is a league requirement in any setting.” 

The Linnets hierarchy are hopeful they will see a significant increase on the 625 fans that attended their match against Torquay with more people willing to attend games due to the optimism around the vaccination programme. 

Tickets for both games (adults £20, concessions £18, under-16s £5) can be purchased here... https://kingslynntownfc.ktckts.com/brand/match-tickets 

King's Lynn News

