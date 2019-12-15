Thurlow Nunn round-up: Wroxham keep up the pace at the top of Premier Division

Wroxham eased to a 4-0 win over Hadleigh. Picture: Archant Shirley D Whitlow

Wroxham issued of statement of intent after easing to a 4-0 win over Hadleigh as they try to stay in touch with Thurlow Nunn Premier Division runaway leaders Stowmarket.

As Stowmarket won 2-0 against Long Melford, Wroxham ensured they stayed 15 points behind their Suffolk rivals in second and have the benefit of two games in hand.

Thetford Town got back to winning ways with a 2-0 win at Gorleston to halt a run that had seen them lose their last three games. Andrew Cusack and Liam Hemming got the goals to leave the Brecklanders 11th in the table.

Ryan Pearson was on the scoresheet for Swaffham Town but it wasn't enough to stop the Pedlars slipping to a 3-1 defeat at Woodbridge.

First Division North morning leaders Mulbarton Wanderers' match at home to Needham Market Reserves was postponed, which allowed Downham Town to hit the summit courtesy of a 4-2 win at home to Leiston Reserves.

Diss Town moved up into fourth place with a convincing win over Felixstowe & Walton Reserves. The Tangerines did all the damage in the first half as Ryan Swift bagged a brace for the second match running. Diss started brightly and took the lead in the fifth minute when Swift collected a good pass from Ryan Fuller before sending a low right-footed shot into the corner. Swift got his second in the 25th minute when he moved deep into the penalty area and rounded goalkeeper Reiley Calton before firing home from an acute angle via a defender on the near post.

The third goal came in the 37th minute - Matt Cook collected the ball and moved into the penalty area before firing home from 15 yards.

The only sour note for the visitors arrived when Tom Matthews was given his marching orders just before the break following a melee after Fuller was fouled by Charlie Hughes. However, Diss managed the second half well to ensure they came away with all three points.

Norwich CBS put on an excellent second half display to hit Fakenham for six at home without a reply. Dan Hogston's goal separated the two sides at the break and further goals from Ross Gilfedder, Jamie North, Connor Delaney (2) and Joe Easton saw CBS claim a comprehensive victory.

Goals from Lawrence Cheese, Tim Cary (2) and Liam Goodrum gave Sheringham an impressive win at home to Haverhill Borough.