Thurlow Nunn League round-up: Haylock rescues late point for Royals

PUBLISHED: 21:49 21 December 2019 | UPDATED: 21:49 21 December 2019

Kyle Haylock scored a late equaliser for Kirkley & Pakefield. Picture: BRYAN GRINT

The wet weather disrupted the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division programme with Norwich United, Gorleston and Wroxham all having their games postponed.

Kirkley & Pakefield managed to get their game to go ahead as they salvaged a point thanks to Kyle Haylock's late equaliser against Ely City, who had taken the lead through Mitchell Drewitt.

Runaway leaders Stowmarket cruised to a 5-0 win at Swaffham Town thanks to goals from Josh Mayhew (3), Christy Finch and David Cowley.

Diss Town took advantage of Downham Town's and Mulbarton's inactivity in the First Division North as the Tangerines took all three points in a 2-1 win against Wisbech St Mary.

Diss closed the gap on the top two to move up to third in the table, taking a fifth successive win in the league in the process.

Wisbech went in at the break 1-0 up thanks to Corey Kingston's fine breakaway effort. Diss got back on level terms in the 65th minute when Aaron Taylor met Alex McIntosh's corner to firmly head home from four yards out. McIntosh received his marching orders soon after for dissent but it couldn't stop the Tangerines going on to take victory when Matt Cook scored from close range.

Great Yarmouth Town gained an excellent win at Framlingham Town as goals from Charlie McAra, Cameron Wing and Jamie Smith helped the Bloaters to a 3-1 victory.

Fakenham Town's late show saw them come from behind to see off Needham Market Reserves.

Harry Exley gave the Ghosts the lead in the first half but Needham came roaring back in the second half to take a 2-1 lead. However, Fakenham refused to let their heads drop and late goals from Alby Matthews and Ryan Curtis gave them a memorable 3-2 win.

First goals of the season from Alex Smith and Shane Cox helped Sheringham ease to their third win in a row with a 2-1 victory at AFC Sudbury Reserves.

