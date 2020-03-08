Search

Thurlow Nunn: Yachtsmen's promotion hopes suffer setback

PUBLISHED: 08:38 08 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:38 08 March 2020

Wroxham went down to a 2-1 defeat against Brantham Athletic. Picture: Archant

Shirley D Whitlow

Wroxham's promotion hopes suffered a dent as the Yachtsmen lost 2-1 at Brantham Athletic in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division.

Jordan Southgate's side were hoping to respond positively to bowing out of the FA Vase last weekend but went down to defeat against the Suffolk side, who moved level on points with their opponents.

Mac Gee got the goal for Wroxham, who sit in fifth, 11 points behind second-placed Norwich United, who occupy what is likely to be a second promotion spot behind champions-elect Stowmarket Town.

Stanway Rovers, who sit third, strengthened their promotion hopes with a 2-1 win over Kirkley & Pakefield thanks to goals from Darren Mills and Jamie Shaw.

Swaffham Town endured a day to forget as they slumped to a 4-1 loss at home to Mildenhall Town - Joe Jackson got the goal for the Pedlars.

Thetford got their first victory in eight matches on Friday night thanks to a 3-2 win at Ely City. The Brecklanders showed their character by coming from 2-0 down to take all three points courtesy of goals from Johnny Conroy, Max Melanson and Tanner Call.

In the First Division North Mulbarton Wanderers moved six points clear at the top as an Adam Plumstead brace helped his side to a 2-0 win at Needham Market Reserves.

Fakenham Town made it four wins a row as they smashed seven past Felixstowe & Walton Reserves with no reply. Ryan Curtis added to his goals tally with a brace whilst Cameron Beazer, Alby Matthews, Shane Akers and Callum Brain got on the scoresheet.

Stephen Drake was at the double although Norwich CBS let the lead slip twice in a 2-2 draw with March Town whilst King's Lynn Reserves won 3-0 at Framlingham Town.

Goals from Tim Cary and Graham Hinton couldn't stop Sheringham losing 3-2 at home to Debenham LC whilst Diss Town lost 2-1 at Haverhill Borough. Ashley Rankin got the goal for the Tangerines.

Great Yarmouth fought out a goalless draw at AFC Sudbury Reserves.

