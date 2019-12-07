Thurlow Nunn round-up: Connor Ingram at the double in Gorleston win over FC Clacton

Connor Ingram bagged a brace in Gorleston's 3-1 win over FC Clacton. Picture: David Hardy Archant

Gorleston picked up a morale-boosting 3-1 victory at home to FC Clacton on Saturday in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division.

Connor Ingram opened the scoring in the 14th minute but were pegged back midway through the half when Wayne Chapman struck for the Essex side. However, that man Ingram struck again just before the hour mark and Aaron Sanders made sure of victory in the 76th minute to give the Greens their first win in four games.

Norwich United are up to fifth in the table after hammering Haverhill Rovers 5-0. Connor Parsons made it 1-0 in the 14th minute before Liam Jackson doubled their lead shortly after. Finlay Barnes made it 3-0 before half-time and there was no let-up in the second half as Barnes and Jackson added to their own personal tallies.

Thetford Town were on the wrong end of a seven-goal thriller at home to Newmarket Town as, despite Morton Hemmings scoring a hat-trick, they went down to a 4-3 defeat to the Jockeys.

Cameron Russell continued his rich vein of goalscoring form for Kirkley & Pakefield but it couldn't stop the Royals slipping to a disappointing 2-1 defeat at Brantham Athletic.

Stowmarket opened up a 16-point gap at the top of the table after a 3-0 win at Stanway Rovers as Wroxham's match at Godmanchester was postponed.

Mulbarton Wanderers moved to the top of First Division North thanks to a 4-1 win against Cornard United - Thomas Amis scoring a hat-trick and Ben Thompson also getting on the scoresheet.

Ryan Swift bagged a brace in Diss Town's 4-0 humbling of Great Yarmouth Town whilst Ryan Fuller and James Baughurst were also on target.

Fakenham Town also hit four in their 4-1 win over AFC Sudbury Reserves thanks to goals from Callum Brain (2), Jack Robinson and Alby Matthews.

Sheringham cruised to a 3-1 win at home to Framlingham Town as Tim Cary (2) and Ben Boyce got the goals whilst Norwich CBS went down to a 2-0 defeat at March Town United.