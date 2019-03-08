Former Norwich City star helps Yachtsmen to impressive win at Suffolk rivals

Wroxham continued their fine start to the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division season as Grant Holt helped the Yachtsmen to all three points at Woodbridge Town.

Woodbridge, managed by former Ipswich Town winger Carlos Edwards, took the lead on the half-hour mark thanks to Mark Ray's excellent strike.

But Wroxham, who are unbeaten in the league so far this season, levelled before half-time thanks to Shaun Taylor's strike.

The Norfolk side would go on to secure all three points in the second period as Ryan Miles put the Yachtsmen in front before Holt took centre stage in the 82nd minute to score his fifth goal of the season.

Kirkley & Pakefield heaped more woe on Thetford's poor start to the season thanks to a 2-1 win at the Brecklanders - Kaiden Goldspink and Kyle Haylock getting the goals for the Royals with Max Melanson replying for the home wide.

Norwich United are in second place as they cruised to a 2-0 win at Plantation Park over Walsham-le-Willows thanks to goals from Finlay Barnes and Ben Fowkes.

Connor Ingram gave Gorleston the perfect start in the opening minute to put the Greens 1-0 up against Hadleigh but the visitors hit back later in the half through Kyle Ferguson to earn a point.

Swaffham Town endured an afternoon to forget as they were beaten 3-0 at Long Melford.

The top of the table clash between Downham Town and Ipswich Wanderers in Division One ended in a goalless draw as Mulbarton Wanderers moved up to second place with a 3-0 win over Haverhill Borough thanks to goals from Tom Baird, Ben Thompson and Jack Simpson.

Goals from Kehan Whitby and James Baughurst earned Diss Town all three points in a 2-1 win at Cornard United whilst Payton Swatman's double ensured a 2-0 win for Fakenham Town at Lakenheath.

Sheringham Town hit six of the best in a 6-1 win at home to Wisbech St Mary - Tom Cary (3), Connor Kerry (2) and Ashley Jarvis getting the goals.

Harrison Gilding-Hewitt, Alex Walpole and Ethan Hodge were on target for Norwich CBS but it couldn't stop them slipping to a 4-3 defeat to Debenham LC.