Thurlow Nunn League round-up: Norwich United make it four out of four after Fowkes late show

PUBLISHED: 13:55 18 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:55 18 August 2019

Swaffham's Joe Jackson unlucky with a one on one, his effort hitting the post. Picture: Eddie Deane

Swaffham's Joe Jackson unlucky with a one on one, his effort hitting the post. Picture: Eddie Deane

Archant

Norwich United made it four wins out of four as Ben Fowkes' late double sealed all three points at Brantham Athletic in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division.

Swaffham's Ryan Pearson first to the ball against Woodbridge. Picture: Eddie DeaneSwaffham's Ryan Pearson first to the ball against Woodbridge. Picture: Eddie Deane

Regan Pelling had opened the scoring for the hosts from the spot but Liam Jackson pulled the Planters level before Fowkes settled the contest with a brace in the last 10 minutes.

Thetford Town slipped to their fourth straight defeat as they went down to a 2-1 loss at Stanway Rovers.

Michael Campbell put the Brecklanders in front at the break but Rovers rallied in the second half to secure victory thanks to goals form Marley Andrews and Jonathan Carver.

Wroxhham got their league campaign off to a winning start thanks to Harley Black's 75th minute strike at Trafford Park whilst Joe Jackson's strike proved nothing more than a consolation as Swaffham went down to a 3-1 loss a home to Woodbridge.

Swaffham's Ryan Pearson having his shirt rearranged against Woodbridge. Picture: Eddie DeaneSwaffham's Ryan Pearson having his shirt rearranged against Woodbridge. Picture: Eddie Deane

Joint Gorleston bosses Ricci and Scott Butler endured a tough afternoon as they watched the Greens get well beaten 4-0 by Godmanchester.

Mulbarton Wanderers and Downham Town kept up their 100 percent records in Division One North as both sides made it three wins out of three.

Mulbarton swept to a 4-1 win at home to Debenham LC thanks to goals from Tom Baird, Ben Thompson and James Page whilst Matthew Calvert and Liam Cox were on the scoresheet in Downham's win at Framlingham Town.

Swaffham's Sam Carter in aerial action as Adrian Hill looks on. Picture: Eddie DeaneSwaffham's Sam Carter in aerial action as Adrian Hill looks on. Picture: Eddie Deane

Goals from Owen Better and Ryan Fuller helped Diss Town to all three points at home to Haverhill Borough whilst Sheringham are up to fourth in the table following their 2-0 victory at March Town - Jamie Nelson getting both the goals.

Norwich CBS gained their first points of the season as they hammered Needham Market Reserves 5-1 at the FDC. Daniel Barraclough and Caine Eagleton both bagged braces.

Cameron Beazer was on target for Fakenham but Ipswich Wanderers left Clipbush Park with all three points thanks to goals from George Mrozek and Daniel Thrower.

Great Yarmouth Town fought out a goalless draw at home to Cornard United whilst Leiston Reserves beat King's Lynn Town's second string 2-0.

