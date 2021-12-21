Eastern Counties League postpone round of fixtures

Ryan Fuller was the hero as his 93rd minute strike rescued a point in a 2-2 draw for Gorleston at Framlingham in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

The Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League has postponed the round of fixtures due to take on Monday, December 27.

After canvassing the opinions of member clubs, the league put out a statement on Tuesday morning confirming they had decided to cancel the matches for this date due to Covid.

A number of clubs have also expressed concern for the games due to take place on Monday, December 3 and the league said they will make a decision on this as soon as possible.

The League has taken the decision to cancel all matches on 27 December. We regard this as a responsible course of action and one that eliminates pre-Christmas uncertainty



Clubs playing that day were asked their views and almost two thirds were in support on this course of action — TNL (@ThurlowNunnL) December 21, 2021

A statement on Twitter said: “The League has taken the decision to cancel all matches on 27 December. We regard this as a responsible course of action and one that eliminates pre-Christmas uncertainty clubs playing that day were asked their views and almost two thirds were in support on this course of action.

“There has also been concern expressed about playing on 3rd January and a decision about these matches will be made as soon as possible.”