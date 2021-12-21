News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Eastern Counties League postpone round of fixtures

Author Picture Icon

Mark Armstrong

Published: 10:30 AM December 21, 2021
Ryan Fuller was the hero as his 93rd minute strike rescued a point in a 2-2 draw for Gorleston at Fr

Ryan Fuller was the hero as his 93rd minute strike rescued a point in a 2-2 draw for Gorleston at Framlingham in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

The Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League has postponed the round of fixtures due to take on Monday, December 27. 

After canvassing the opinions of member clubs, the league put out a statement on Tuesday morning confirming they had decided to cancel the matches for this date due to Covid. 

A number of clubs have also expressed concern for the games due to take place on Monday, December 3 and the league said they will make a decision on this as soon as possible. 

A statement on Twitter said: “The League has taken the decision to cancel all matches on 27 December. We regard this as a responsible course of action and one that eliminates pre-Christmas uncertainty clubs playing that day were asked their views and almost two thirds were in support on this course of action. 

“There has also been concern expressed about playing on 3rd January and a decision about these matches will be made as soon as possible.” 

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Thursford Christmas Spectacular truly lives up to its name. The cast are pictured performing 'Be My Guest'

Christmas spectacular 'devastated' as Covid forces early curtain call

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The Polar Express Train Ride is returning to the Mid-Norfolk Railway in Dereham for 2020 Pictures: B

Christmas

Mid-Norfolk Railway cancels remaining journeys on Polar Express

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Bell Inn

'It's devastating': Loss of Christmas trade could force village pub to...

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
The Thursford Christmas Spectacular and The Polar Express Train Ride are two of the Norfolk events cancelled due to Covid. 

Norfolk Live News | Updated

The Christmas events in Norfolk and Waveney cancelled due to Covid

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon