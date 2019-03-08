Search

Great Yarmouth Town facing relegation as local rivals Greens hit back to grab draw

PUBLISHED: 20:16 22 April 2019

Ryan Pearson was on target as Swaffham Town won 2-0 at Mulbarton Wanderers Picture: EDDIE DEANE

Ryan Pearson was on target as Swaffham Town won 2-0 at Mulbarton Wanderers Picture: EDDIE DEANE

Great Yarmouth are staring relegation in the face after conceding a late goal to draw 1-1 at neighbours Gorleston.

With rivals Ely and Long Melford winning, the Bloaters are now three points from safety in the top flight of the Thurlow Nunn League with just a trip to second-placed Godmanchester to come.

They need to win that one, while hoping Long Melford lose at Thetford Town, to stay up on goal difference.

In front of a crowd of 328, Ray Urry opened the scoring for the Bloaters in the eighth minute from a Josh Ford long throw but the Greens equalised in the 85th minute when David Shade headed in a Connor Ingram corner.

Thetford warmed up for next week's Norfolk Senior Cup final against Dereham with a 4-2 win over Walsham le Willows. Valter Rocha took his tally for the season to 28 with a brace while Quevin Castro and Robbie Priddle were also on target.

Kirkley & Pakefield won 1-0 at relegated Framlingham (Cameron Russell) while Wroxham took the derby honours at Plantation Park, beating an in-form Norwich United side 2-0 despite goalscorer Nathan Stewart picking up a second yellow and conceding a late penalty which saw Liam Jackson foiled by George Macrae.

Swaffham are one win away from clinching the Division One North title after winning 2-0 at third-placed Mulbarton Wanderers. Goals from Tommy Hunt and Ryan Pearson secured a crucial victory, with Tommy Rix saving a penalty at 1-0.

Leaders Harleston completed their programme by winning 5-2 at Cornard (Sam Borrer, Nathan Stone, Lawrence Cheese, Nicky Howell and Jake Imrie) but the Pedlars will be champions if they win at bottom side Felixstowe & Walton Reserves on Saturday. Diss lost 6-0 at home to Lakenheath while Fakenham's long unbeaten run ended in a 3-1 defeat at March (Alex Walpole).

In Bostik League Division One North Dereham went down 2-1 at Soham Town Rangers, with an 81st-minute penalty from Callum Russell settling it after David Hinton had seen red. Russell had opened the scoring on five minutes, with Danny Beaumont equalising on the half-hour mark.

