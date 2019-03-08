Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Swaffham Town clinch title, Great Yarmouth Town relegated on final day

PUBLISHED: 16:01 28 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:37 28 April 2019

Swaffham Town players celebrate promotion to the top flight of the Thurlow Nunn League Picture: EDDIE DEANE

Swaffham Town players celebrate promotion to the top flight of the Thurlow Nunn League Picture: EDDIE DEANE

Archant

Swaffham Town got the win they needed to clinch promotion to the top flight of the Thurlow Nunn League on a day when Great Yarmouth Town moved in the opposite direction.

With morning leaders Harleston Town having already completed their fixtures the Pedlars cruised home 3-0 at lowly Felixstowe and Walton Reserves to win the title by a single point.

The Bloaters required a victory at Godmanchester coupled with a defeat for Long Melford to avoid relegation from the Premier Division, but ended up drawing their game 1-1 while Melford were winning 3-1 at Thetford Town, with Harry Hutt scoring the consolation goal.

Swaffham picked the perfect to time to go of top the table for the first time, with a 16th minute goal from Ryan Pearson setting them on their way and second half efforts from Pearson and Joe Jackson rounding off a memorable day.

You may also want to watch:

Great Yarmouth put in a good effort at second placed Godmanchester in the final match in charge for Martyn Sinclair and Adam Mason but could only come away with a point. After a goalless first half Matty Allan fired the hosts into the lead but the spirited Bloaters refused to go quietly and Joel Glover earned them a point.

Neighbours Gorleston ended the season with nine defeats in 10 games after going down 2-0 at home to FC Clacton. Goals from Jake Clowsley (7) and Karl Andrade (78) settled it, with the visitors seeing the game out despite having Billy Wales and Andrade sent off in injury-time.

It was a final day to remember for Kirkley and Pakefield frontman Cameron Russell who scored all four goals in a 4-2 win at Walsham le Willows. The Royals finished fifth, with Wroxham ending up eighth after an excellent 3-0 success at Brantham (Jordan Bird, Sonny Carey, Nathan Stewart).

Norwich United rounded off an up and down campaign with a goalless draw against Stowmarket at Plantation Park.

After flirting with relegation for much of the season in Bostik League North Dereham Town finished the campaign in a respectable 14th position following a 6-1 romp against Great Wakering Rovers at Aldiss Park. Danny Beaumont lead the way with a hat-trick while Karol Wengrzik, Rhys Logan and Jamie Forshaw were also on target.

Most Read

Details of victorious Norwich City’s promotion parade revealed

Mario Vrancic of Norwich celebrates scoring his side’s 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 27/04/2019

Arrest made in hunt for NR3 cat attacker as teenager is taken into custody

Bubba, the five year old cat, was mutilated in a horrifying attack where both of his ears were cut off and his back was slashed, requiring stitches. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Oh, what a night! How Norwich City’s promotion triumph unfolded - through the eyes of a Canaries fan

Daniel Farke celebrates with Teemu Pukki following Norwich City's Premier League promotion at Carrow Road. Picture: Alan Stanford/Focus Images

What happens to the money you drop in the well at the Castle Museum - and how much is in there?

Friends of the Norwich Museums chairman Chris Sanham and the Castle Museum well. Picture: David Hannant

Food hall trader injured as parachutist crash lands at Game and Country Fair

A parachutist has crashed at the East Anglian Game and Country Fair at Euston Hall. Photo: Submitted

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Norfolk builder dies aged 52

Paul Garner, who has passed away aged 52 Picture: submitted by Mark Garner

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

The incident happened in Millenium Way at around 6.30pm today, Wednesday, April 24. Photo: James Bass.

Details of victorious Norwich City’s promotion parade revealed

Mario Vrancic of Norwich celebrates scoring his side’s 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 27/04/2019

‘We are terrified’ - pet owner describes finding cat with both ears cut off in second attack in two weeks

A stray cat in Norwich was found with both of his ears cut off - the second incident to happen in two weeks in the NR3 area. Picture: Sarah Cutting

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Arrest made in hunt for NR3 cat attacker as teenager is taken into custody

Bubba, the five year old cat, was mutilated in a horrifying attack where both of his ears were cut off and his back was slashed, requiring stitches. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘Of course the title would be the icing on the cake. But we already have the cake’ - Farke on ‘surreal’ feat

Norwich City are back in the Premier League Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mother-of-three and friend come to the rescue of snake trapped in netting by river near Norwich

A snake which found itself trapped in a net on the River Yare. Picture: Sky Webb-Hutchison

Congratulations, Norwich City, and thank you. It’s been a real blast

Daniel Farke enjoying the celebrations after leading Norwich City to the Premeir League Picture: Alan Stanford/Focus Images Ltd

Ian Clarke: Thank you Norwich City for a truly fantastic season

Teemu Pukki lifted the club's player-of-the-year award before Norwich City clinched promotion against Blackburn Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists