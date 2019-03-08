Swaffham Town clinch title, Great Yarmouth Town relegated on final day

Swaffham Town players celebrate promotion to the top flight of the Thurlow Nunn League Picture: EDDIE DEANE Archant

Swaffham Town got the win they needed to clinch promotion to the top flight of the Thurlow Nunn League on a day when Great Yarmouth Town moved in the opposite direction.

With morning leaders Harleston Town having already completed their fixtures the Pedlars cruised home 3-0 at lowly Felixstowe and Walton Reserves to win the title by a single point.

The Bloaters required a victory at Godmanchester coupled with a defeat for Long Melford to avoid relegation from the Premier Division, but ended up drawing their game 1-1 while Melford were winning 3-1 at Thetford Town, with Harry Hutt scoring the consolation goal.

Swaffham picked the perfect to time to go of top the table for the first time, with a 16th minute goal from Ryan Pearson setting them on their way and second half efforts from Pearson and Joe Jackson rounding off a memorable day.

Great Yarmouth put in a good effort at second placed Godmanchester in the final match in charge for Martyn Sinclair and Adam Mason but could only come away with a point. After a goalless first half Matty Allan fired the hosts into the lead but the spirited Bloaters refused to go quietly and Joel Glover earned them a point.

Neighbours Gorleston ended the season with nine defeats in 10 games after going down 2-0 at home to FC Clacton. Goals from Jake Clowsley (7) and Karl Andrade (78) settled it, with the visitors seeing the game out despite having Billy Wales and Andrade sent off in injury-time.

It was a final day to remember for Kirkley and Pakefield frontman Cameron Russell who scored all four goals in a 4-2 win at Walsham le Willows. The Royals finished fifth, with Wroxham ending up eighth after an excellent 3-0 success at Brantham (Jordan Bird, Sonny Carey, Nathan Stewart).

Norwich United rounded off an up and down campaign with a goalless draw against Stowmarket at Plantation Park.

After flirting with relegation for much of the season in Bostik League North Dereham Town finished the campaign in a respectable 14th position following a 6-1 romp against Great Wakering Rovers at Aldiss Park. Danny Beaumont lead the way with a hat-trick while Karol Wengrzik, Rhys Logan and Jamie Forshaw were also on target.