Thurlow Nunn round-up: Kirkley man given the all clear; Planters looking for new management

PUBLISHED: 13:57 09 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:57 09 December 2018

Dylan Blades is on the road to recovery. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Dylan Blades is on the road to recovery. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

Kirkley & Pakefield’s Dylan Blades has been given the all clear after the Royals’ Thurlow Nunn Premier Division clash against Histon had to be abandoned.

With the match poised at 1-1, there was a coming together with a Histon player, which resulted in Blades falling to the floor awkwardly.

He was taken to hospital in an ambulance but following a CT scan he was released late last on Saturday night.

Kirkley boss Mark Willis said: “It was a coming together and after a tangle he was thrown to the floor and landed face first.

“It was a worrying situation initially but the Histon physio in particular was really helpful and then we got a first response team arrive and then an ambulance.

“I spoke to Dylan this morning – he said his neck is very stiff and he’s in a lot of pain at the moment. However, the scans have shown there isn’t any lasting damage and he was just really grateful to those that looked after him.

“It’s obviously frustrating for the match to be abandoned but it was the right thing to do. The most important thing in that sort of situation is that people are looked after.

“It’s now a recovery process for Dylan and hopefully he will be back soon.”

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, Norwich United are looking for new management after they parted company with Garth Good and Dan Goffin following their 5-1 defeat at home to Brantham Athletic.

Good admitted on Twitter that the management duo’s record of nine consecutive defeats in the league had cost them their jobs.

“My time Norwich United has come to an end,” he said. “I want thank everyone who bought into our philosophy, and the people behind the scenes for all of their hard work. A bad run cost us. There are some good lads there, mid table and in the qtr final of the cup, I hope results change soon, UTP.”

Great Yarmouth Town blew a two-goal lead and were reduced to nine men late on as they went down 3-2 to Ely City. Ady Ager and Aaron Sanders had put the visitors in a commanding lead but Ely rallied late on and took the points as both Ager and Kyle Howell saw red in the closing stages.

Goals from Sonny Carey and Adam Plumstead weren’t enough to stop Wroxham go down to a 4-2 defeat at Haverhill Rovers whilst Thetford lost 1-0 at home to Newmarket.

In the First Division Swaffham hit seven without replay at Wisbech St Mary – Ryan Pearson (2), Joe Jackson (2), Tommy Hunt, Alex Vincent and Matthew Gilchrist getting the goals.

It was a day to forget for Fakenham as they lost 5-0 at home to Lakenheath but the surprise of the day came at Ipswich Wanderers, who beat runaway leaders Harleston Town 3-1.

Mulbarton moved to within nine points of the leaders with a game in hand after a 4-1 win at home to Haverhill Borough. Ben Thompson, Jack Guyton and John Curtis got the goals.

Downham let a two-goal lead slip at home to March Town to draw 2-2 whilst King’s Lynn Reserves drew 1-1 with Needham Market’s second string.

Topic Tags:





