Thurlow Nunn round-up: Clarke helps Wroxham close gap at top as Stowmarket falter

Wroxham saw off Woodbridge to close the gap at the top of the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division. Picture: Archant ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Charlie Clarke's winner helped Wroxham close the gap at the top of the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division thanks to a 1-0 victory over Woodbridge Town.

As Stowmarket dropped points after conceding a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw at Haverhill Rovers, the Yachtsmen moved to within 13 points of the runaway leaders and Jordan Southgate's men have two games in hand.

There's no doubt where the entertainment in the division was for the day though as FC Clacton and Thetford Town shared the points in a 10-goal thriller. After Max Melanson's double and Tanner Call's strike had given the Brecklanders a 3-2 lead, Sam Bond was given his marching orders leaving the visitors on the back foot in the second period. Clacton moved 4-3 in front in the second half but Liam Hemming equalised before Melanson completed his hat-trick, which looked to have secured a win against the odds. However, Clacton rescued a point late on although manager Matt Morton will have been pleased to get a point in the circumstances.

Swaffham Town arrested a four-match losing streak with a 3-1 win at Gorleston. Connor Ingram put the Greens in front but the Pedlars dominated thereafter as goals from Matt Prudence, Ryan Pearson and Tommy Hunt gave the visitors victory.

Liam Jackson's double helped Norwich United to a 2-0 win at Walsham-le-Willows but Kirkley & Pakefield went down to a 2-1 defeat at Newmarket Town.

Mulbarton Wanderers opened up a four-point gap at the top of the First Division after a 3-2 win at Leiston Reserves.

As second-placed Downham were held to a 1-1 draw against Yarmouth, Wanderers ground out an important victory at the Suffolk side thanks to goals from Tom Amis (2) and Lee Beaumont.

Ryan Curtis hit a hat-trick in Fakenham Town's 4-3 win at home to Haverhill Borough with Callum Brain also getting on the scoresheet for the Ghosts.

Norwich CBS claimed three important points at AFC Sudbury Reserves in a 2-1 success whilst Lawrence Cheese was on the scoresheet in Sheringham's 2-1 victory at Cornard United.

It was a day to forget for Diss Town though as they were beaten 3-0 at home to Ipswich Wanderers.