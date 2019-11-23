Thurlow Nunn round-up: Ryan Miles and Tim Henery help Wroxham to important win over Ely City

Wroxham eased to a 2-0 win over Ely City. Picture: Archant Copyrighted

Goals from Ryan Miles and Tim Henery ensured Wroxham remain most likely challengers to runaway leaders Stowmarket after the Yachtsmen's 2-0 win at home to Ely City.

Jordan Southgate's side had to wait until the second half to get the all important goals after Harley Black saw his first half penalty hit the crossbar. However, Miles broke the deadlock in the second period when he beat the goalkeeper at his near post and Henery completed the victory with a fine dinked effort. The win leaves Wroxham second, 15 points off Stowmarket, but with two games in hand.

Struggling Gorleston showed excellent spirit to recover from being 4-2 down to take a point at Woodbridge.

Connor Ingram put the Greens in front with a free-kick early on but former Ipswich Town winger Carlos Edwards then took centre stage to score a hat-trick and put Woodbridge 3-1 up. Joel Watts reduced the arrears before Jake Rudge restored the hosts' two-goal lead. However, Gorleston didn't let their heads drop and managed to claw their way back into the contest and leave with a share of thee spoils thanks to another goal from Ingram and Mitch McKay's effort.

Kirkley & Pakefield put last week's defeat to Walsham-le-Willows behind them with a 4-1 win over Godmanchester whilst Swaffham Town's first match without Paul Hunt at the helm ended in a 2-1 defeat at home to Long Melford.

Tanner Call netted for Thetford Town but it was to no avail as the Brecklanders lost 3-1 at Brantham Athletic.

Robbie Priddle bagged a hat-trick as Downham gave a statement of intent at the top of the First Division North with a 5-1 win over Sheringham. George Watts-Sturrock and Luke Plumb were also on the scoresheet for the leaders.

Second-placed Mulbarton Wanderers are just a point behind though, with a game in hand, as they hit five of their own in a 5-3 win at Haverhill Borough. Toby Oliver bagged a brace whilst James Page, Adam Plumsted and Sam Whiting were also on target for Wanderers.

Ben Lewis and Joe Easton netted in Norwich CBS' 3-1 win at home to Wisbech St Mary whilst Charlie Webb hit four in Diss Town's 5-0 win at home to King's Lynn Town Reserves.

Harry Atkins and Harry Exley got the goals in Fakenham Town's 2-1 win over Cornard United whilst Great Yarmouth Town claimed a 2-1 victory at March Town United - Adie Ager and Cameron Wing getting the goals for the Bloaters.