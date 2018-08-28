Thurlow Nunn round-up: No charity on display at Great Yarmouth lose out to Stowmarket

Great Yarmouth Town went down to a 3-0 defeat against Stowmarket. Picture: Archant Shirley D Whitlow

There wasn’t any charity on display as Great Yarmouth Town went down to a 3-0 defeat at Stowmarket in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division.

Earlier in the afternoon Bloaters managerial duo Adam Mason and Martyn Sinclair had arrived after completing a gruelling 50-mile walk from The Wellesley to Stowmarket to raise money for mental health charity, MIND.

However, it wasn’t enough to inspire Yarmouth to victory as goals from Max Melanson, Remi Garrett, and Jack Baker secured victory for Stow.

It wasn’t much better for east coast rivals Gorleston as they went down to a 2-1 defeat at Walsham le Willows despite Ryan Fuller giving his side a first half lead.

Dylan Blades’ second half strike proved nothing more than a consolation for Kirkley & Pakefield as they lost ground in the title race in a 2-1 defeat to Godmanchester Rovers.

Norwich United slipped into the bottom half of the table as they lost at home to Haverhill Rovers, a seventh consecutive league defeat.

Rovers goalkeeper Mitchell Ware twice denied Haydn Davis with excellent diving saves and George Watts-Sturrock rounded off a good team move with his 20 yard strike coming back off the face of the crossbar.

The Planters’ failure to convert their superiority into goals was cruelly punished in the 85th minute when a quick break from the visitors saw Mark Lovell scramble home to give Rovers all three points.

Wroxham went down to a disappointing 2-0 defeat at Whitton but a Valter Rocha brace helped Thetford Town to a 2-0 win at home against Brantham.

Harleston Town continued to set the pace in Division One as goals from Scott Roberts, Nathan Stone, Nathan Russell and Lawrence Cheese gave them a 4-2 win against Felixstowe & Walton Reserves.

Swaffham could yet be their nearest challenges as they hammered Leiston Reserves away 5-1. Alex Vincent grabbed a double whilst Danny Tindall, Joe Jackson and Aiden Sewell were also on the scoresheet.

Norwich CBS chairman Shaun Maxey announced he will step down as chairman following his side’s 2-0 defeat at Wisbech St Mary.

Diss went down to a 4-0 defeat at Haverhill Borough whilst King’s Lynn Reserves lost 3-2 at Lakenheath.

Downham beat Debenham 3-1 thanks to goals from Ben Baxter-Hunt, Isaac Bloodworth and Matthew Calvert.