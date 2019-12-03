Fans' favourite confirmed for Stars next season

Thomas Jorgensen has signed with the King's Lynn Stars for the 2020 season. Picture: IAN BURT PHOTOGRAPHY Copyrighted

Former Rider of the Year Thomas Jorgensen is back with King's Lynn Stars next season.

Dynamic Dane Jorgensen ended last term on the injured list but is fit and raring to go after joining Lewis Kerr as a confirmed starter.

Jorgensen was a shining light in the troubled 2017 season and has kept his place with the club ever since, reaching the Grand Final last year.

More riders are to be revealed soon by the Adrian Flux Arena club but for now Jorgensen is delighted to be back.

"It is awesome to be back with the club," he said. "Obviously I wanted to return and I am grateful to be back with Lynn. I am just looking forward to getting out riding again now.

"The Adrian Flux Arena is a track that I like and that helps too so, I just turn up and know the setup every time which is great.

"I know my away form is something I need to work on and I am working very hard on it so I can get up to the right standard.

"I know I am better than what I did last season so I just need to focus on my away form and obviously improve at home as well because I have been too inconsistent.

"I am looking forward now and I am training really hard and getting organised for 2020. All the things that I am doing should definitely help me so I am 100 per cent ready when the new season comes around."

Stars co-promoter Dale Allitt insists he, Keith Chapman and Peter Schroeck had little hesitation in bringing Jorgensen back for another season.

"We all know on his day Thomas is a class act," he said. "But as Thomas has admitted himself there are areas of his racing where he needs to sharpen up and improve and we, as a club, are supporting him to do that.

"He's a likeable character who gets on well with the supporters and by announcing Lewis and Thomas at the start of team building we have two fans favourites back with us which is great."