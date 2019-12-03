Search

Advanced search

Kick off your collection Kick off your collection

Fans' favourite confirmed for Stars next season

03 December, 2019 - 06:00
Thomas Jorgensen has signed with the King's Lynn Stars for the 2020 season. Picture: IAN BURT PHOTOGRAPHY

Thomas Jorgensen has signed with the King's Lynn Stars for the 2020 season. Picture: IAN BURT PHOTOGRAPHY

Copyrighted

Former Rider of the Year Thomas Jorgensen is back with King's Lynn Stars next season.

Dynamic Dane Jorgensen ended last term on the injured list but is fit and raring to go after joining Lewis Kerr as a confirmed starter.

Jorgensen was a shining light in the troubled 2017 season and has kept his place with the club ever since, reaching the Grand Final last year.

More riders are to be revealed soon by the Adrian Flux Arena club but for now Jorgensen is delighted to be back.

"It is awesome to be back with the club," he said. "Obviously I wanted to return and I am grateful to be back with Lynn. I am just looking forward to getting out riding again now.

"The Adrian Flux Arena is a track that I like and that helps too so, I just turn up and know the setup every time which is great.

You may also want to watch:

"I know my away form is something I need to work on and I am working very hard on it so I can get up to the right standard.

"I know I am better than what I did last season so I just need to focus on my away form and obviously improve at home as well because I have been too inconsistent.

"I am looking forward now and I am training really hard and getting organised for 2020. All the things that I am doing should definitely help me so I am 100 per cent ready when the new season comes around."

Stars co-promoter Dale Allitt insists he, Keith Chapman and Peter Schroeck had little hesitation in bringing Jorgensen back for another season.

"We all know on his day Thomas is a class act," he said. "But as Thomas has admitted himself there are areas of his racing where he needs to sharpen up and improve and we, as a club, are supporting him to do that.

"He's a likeable character who gets on well with the supporters and by announcing Lewis and Thomas at the start of team building we have two fans favourites back with us which is great."

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Man killed in crash between car and bus

A man was killed in a crash between a car and a bus on the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Pub closes as landlords retire and head off to Spain

Clint Smith and Shirley Rogers at The Dog Inn in Horsford. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Woman arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing into a driveway

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing into a driveway. Picture: Ian Burt.

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Serious collision between bus and car on A149

A man was killed in a crash between a car and a bus on the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

School closed following virus outbreak

Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston has been closed for a deep clean following a virus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps.

Pub closes as landlords retire and head off to Spain

Clint Smith and Shirley Rogers at The Dog Inn in Horsford. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Father of teenage crash victim’s emotional plea for motorists to pay attention

Bethany Alexander. PIC: Courtesey of the Alexander family.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man killed in crash between car and bus

A man was killed in a crash between a car and a bus on the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Job cuts at rail depot as Greater Anglia upgrades to new trains

The Crown Point depot. Pic: Archant library

Man caught with knife and stash of drugs down his trousers in Norwich

Kusal Hetiarachi. PIC: British Transport Police.

Norwich City set for Alex Neil reunion in FA Cup

Norwich City will face Preston North End in the third round of the FA Cup. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists