This A-Level student is representing team GB in European horse trials

PUBLISHED: 10:14 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:20 11 July 2019

Alice Casburn has been selected to represent Great Britian at the 2019 Junior European Eventing Championships in the Netherlands. Picture: Karen Boyle

Karen Boyle

An A-level student from Norfolk has been selected to represent Great Britain at the 2019 junior European Eventing Championships in the Netherlands.

Eventing is an equine triathlon which tests the accuracy, control, nerve and boldness of both horse and rider over the course of three different phases.

Alice Casburn, 17, from Corpusty in North Norfolk, is one of the country's top riders for her age and finds time to ride while studying for her A-Levels at Reepham College.

From Friday until Sunday, Alice will be competing in the three phases of dressage, cross country and show jumping alongside five other riders who make up the Junior Great Britain team.

"There are so many good horses and riders entered, I'm just thrilled to have been selected," she said.

Her 11-year-old horse, Topspin, is also Norfolk born and bred, having been raised by Alice's mother and coach, Caroline.

"Topspin is in superb shape, so we'll be giving everything at the competition," she added.

