Matt Morton is the new manager of Thetford Town following talks with club chairman Nigel Armes.

He joined the club as a player in the summer of 2017 and has served as player-coach since the beginning of the season.

Morton replaces Danny White, whose near four year reign came to an end this week, and will be assisted by new club head coach Craig Bobby, who will undertake a broad coaching role encompassing the club's senior team as well as junior teams.

Jay Dennis, assistant manager under White, will remain on, at least in the short term, to aid the transition and club coach Todd Rae will retain his role.

Although this is Morton's first route into senior football management, he has been chairman and manager of the successful Bury St Edmunds based Sunday League team Gym United for many years. His first game in charge will be a return to his previous club Walsham-Le-Willows on Wednesday.

Town are currently bottom of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division having lost 10 games out of 11.