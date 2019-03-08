Search

Advanced search

Kick off your collection Kick off your collection

Matt Morton is the new manager of Thetford Town

PUBLISHED: 19:39 29 September 2019 | UPDATED: 19:43 29 September 2019

New Thetford Town manager Matt Morton Picture: CLUB

New Thetford Town manager Matt Morton Picture: CLUB

Archant

Matt Morton is the new manager of Thetford Town following talks with club chairman Nigel Armes.

He joined the club as a player in the summer of 2017 and has served as player-coach since the beginning of the season.

You may also want to watch:

Morton replaces Danny White, whose near four year reign came to an end this week, and will be assisted by new club head coach Craig Bobby, who will undertake a broad coaching role encompassing the club's senior team as well as junior teams.

Jay Dennis, assistant manager under White, will remain on, at least in the short term, to aid the transition and club coach Todd Rae will retain his role.

Although this is Morton's first route into senior football management, he has been chairman and manager of the successful Bury St Edmunds based Sunday League team Gym United for many years. His first game in charge will be a return to his previous club Walsham-Le-Willows on Wednesday.

Town are currently bottom of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division having lost 10 games out of 11.

Most Read

High tide means tidal wave on Norfolk river

A tidal wave on the Great Ouse near King's Lynn Picture: Kevin Holland

‘Try the stress-less juice’: Family stuck in Mexico tells stranded Thomas Cook holidaymakers to get a grip

Jack Brady, friend of Lilliàna Möntero, posing with a Thomas Cook brochure while stranded on holiday. Photo: Lilliàna Möntero

A47 closed in both directions after serious crash

The A47 at Dereham. The road has been closed in both directions while police are dealing with a crash. Picture: Google StreetView

Young couple’s gamble on struggling pub hailed success

Keiron Bullen and Caitlin Quinn took over the White Hart in Wymondham last year. Photo: Bethany Wales

Flood alerts issued for parts of the Norfolk coast

Flood alerts have been issued in parts of Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

‘Try the stress-less juice’: Family stuck in Mexico tells stranded Thomas Cook holidaymakers to get a grip

Jack Brady, friend of Lilliàna Möntero, posing with a Thomas Cook brochure while stranded on holiday. Photo: Lilliàna Möntero

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We were all screaming’ - Amazon hands over £16,000 after driver runs over dog

The Snell family almost lost their dog Dukey after an Amazon delivery driver ran over him when leaving their property. After amassing a bill of thousands of pounds for his lifesaving treatment, Amazon have paid the vets bills for the family. Tracy Riches Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by van on A47

A pedestrian is in a critical condition after they were hit by a van on the A47. Pic: Google Street View.

Blunder means more bereaved parents sent letters to register their children for school, years after deaths

Hollie Knightingale with Alissia, shortly before her death in 2016. Photo: Submitted

Penthouse for sale in former seaside hotel for £1m

Flashback to 2014 when plans were lodged to refurbish the Burlington Hotel. Architect Bernard Smith, left, and owner Steve McDermot with a model of the new look hotel. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists