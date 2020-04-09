Search

Advanced search

Look what these generous Thetford players have done for the NHS

PUBLISHED: 12:04 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:04 09 April 2020

Thetford Town players have been generous Picture: Joe Barreto

Thetford Town players have been generous Picture: Joe Barreto

Archant

Thetford Town players have made a donation of more than £,2000 to support the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

The money has been raised from travel expenses for the club’s last game of the season, and from the “fines” fund - which the players impose on their own team-mates, which normally funds an end-of-season trip.

“Nigel (Armes – club chairman) mentioned how a couple of local clubs had made contributions to the NHS and I put it in the club Whatsapp group,” explained long-serving right-back Sam Bond. “The lads jumped at the idea to help. When we added together the money we realised we had over £2,000.

“Nigel mentioned how a local company is producing protective medical visors, instead of their normal product. We used the Ely expenses (£300) – alongside funding from the club – to order 250 masks.

“That kick-started other ideas. We have a fund for stuff like players being late for training, wearing new boots, new haircut, pictures in the paper.

“We were going to use the money from that on a trip overseas but decided to donate it all to the NHS. The lads are really pleased to help - our football club is a big part of the community in itself and it makes me proud that we are able to share some positive news in such difficult times.”

The donation has been made directly to West Suffolk Hospital, while the visors will be distributed to Thetford’s School Lane Doctor’s Surgery at the end of this week. From there, they will be given to healthcare workers and carers.

Meanwhile, Town midfielder and barber Max Melanson has offered a free haircut to NHS staff. Max opened a shop in the town earlier this year, only to be forced to close soon after when the pandemic struck. He has urged NHS workers to make contact, ready for when he is able to re-open. You can visit his Facebook page – Max The Barber – for details.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

NHS worker hits out at used car dealer over faulty Mini

Marina and Jason Patchett. Photo: Jason Patchett

‘Cancel your broadband’: Agent tells tenants rent is ‘priority’ despite coronavirus

Leo Nickolls (inset) said he was gobsmacked at the tone of the email from Martin & Co. Picture: Leo Nickolls/Google Images

Nine key questions on lockdown answered as three-week review nears

Police officers in Cromer making sure the public are keeping to social distancing guidelines Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus: Norfolk confirmed death toll rises to 75

Seven more deaths in Norfolk hospitals have been announced, taking the total in the county to 75. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Most Read

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths as 12 more die

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

NHS worker hits out at used car dealer over faulty Mini

Marina and Jason Patchett. Photo: Jason Patchett

‘This is a public health emergency, not a public holiday’ - plea for Norfolk to spend Easter at home

Chief Constable Simon Bailey. Photo : Steve Adams

Drive-through coronavirus test centre for NHS workers to open in Norwich

Medical staff demonstrate how they take samples at a drive-through testing location for Covid-19 elsewhere in the country. Picture: Justin Kernoghan/PA Wire

‘In future do your homework’ - Snodgrass blast for Health Secretary Hancock over players’ virus action

Ex-Norwich City player-of-the-year Robert Snodgrass has defended his fellow players after criticism from politicians over the issue of player wage deferrals Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Fire crew called after person gets locked in a pair of handcuffs

A fire crew responded to reports that somebody was trapped in a pair of handcuffs last night. PHOTO: Denise Bradley
Drive 24