Foxwood clinch Handicap Cup success

The wining Foxwood team - Aaron Hacon, Chris Cockburn, Trevor Cockburn, Jamie McIntosh Picture: James Ashworth Archant

The Norwich and District League staged the final of the Handicap Cup, where players of mixed abilities are levelled by the lower rated player given a head start determined by their handicap score.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Handicap Cup finalistys. Back row - Eric Melvin, Jack Harrowing, Danny Atkins, Andrew Calver (Taverham), Aaron Hacon, Chris Cockburn, Jamie McIntosh (Foxwood). Front row: NDTTL Chairman Shaun Parsley and Trevor Cockburn Picture: James Ashworth Handicap Cup finalistys. Back row - Eric Melvin, Jack Harrowing, Danny Atkins, Andrew Calver (Taverham), Aaron Hacon, Chris Cockburn, Jamie McIntosh (Foxwood). Front row: NDTTL Chairman Shaun Parsley and Trevor Cockburn Picture: James Ashworth

This year's final was contested between Eric Melvin, Danny Atkins, Jack Harrowing and Andrew Calver of Taverham and Chris Cockburn, Jamie McIntosh, Trevor Cockburn and Aaron Hacon of Foxwood.

The first game started perfectly for Taverham, Harrowing confusing Trevor Cockburn with a mix of spins and great angled hitting from his backhand. However, after losing the first set Cockburn changed tack, sending spinny loops to Harrowing's forehand. Ultimately Cockburn had too much consistent quality and made it 1-0 to Foxwood.

Foxwood increased their lead with McIntosh and Chris Cockburn overcoming Melvin and Atkins, before Taverham finally got on the scoreboard with a convincing performance from Calver, beating Hacon in two sets.

Atkins then stepped up against Trevor Cockburn, and put his big forehand loop to good work to take the first set. Cockburn produced a late flurry of shots but Atkins was able to hold on to bring Taverham within a game of levelling the match.

With the match in the balance, Melvin faced Chris Cockburn in what developed into the game of the night. Melvin played out of his skin for one and a half sets, dancing round the table as he hit outrageous winners off both wings. Cockburn rallied, taking some timely points to pull the game level. Chris then stormed into the final set re-energised and took Foxwood into a 4-2 lead with a tremendous performance.

With the match on the line, McIntosh faced Calver with a chance to take the trophy for Foxwood. Calver took some good early forehands but struggled with McIntosh's serve, narrowly losing the first set. McIntosh then found his rhythm, chopping back everything Calver threw at him, and flicking away any loose short balls. Finally he forced Calver into a missed forehand, winning the game and the match for Foxwood.

In the final game Aaron Hacon cruised past Harrowing to complete a top night for Foxwood, winning the match 6-2.