Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Foxwood clinch Handicap Cup success

PUBLISHED: 11:30 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:30 16 April 2019

The wining Foxwood team - Aaron Hacon, Chris Cockburn, Trevor Cockburn, Jamie McIntosh Picture: James Ashworth

The wining Foxwood team - Aaron Hacon, Chris Cockburn, Trevor Cockburn, Jamie McIntosh Picture: James Ashworth

Archant

The Norwich and District League staged the final of the Handicap Cup, where players of mixed abilities are levelled by the lower rated player given a head start determined by their handicap score.

Handicap Cup finalistys. Back row - Eric Melvin, Jack Harrowing, Danny Atkins, Andrew Calver (Taverham), Aaron Hacon, Chris Cockburn, Jamie McIntosh (Foxwood). Front row: NDTTL Chairman Shaun Parsley and Trevor Cockburn Picture: James AshworthHandicap Cup finalistys. Back row - Eric Melvin, Jack Harrowing, Danny Atkins, Andrew Calver (Taverham), Aaron Hacon, Chris Cockburn, Jamie McIntosh (Foxwood). Front row: NDTTL Chairman Shaun Parsley and Trevor Cockburn Picture: James Ashworth

This year's final was contested between Eric Melvin, Danny Atkins, Jack Harrowing and Andrew Calver of Taverham and Chris Cockburn, Jamie McIntosh, Trevor Cockburn and Aaron Hacon of Foxwood.

The first game started perfectly for Taverham, Harrowing confusing Trevor Cockburn with a mix of spins and great angled hitting from his backhand. However, after losing the first set Cockburn changed tack, sending spinny loops to Harrowing's forehand. Ultimately Cockburn had too much consistent quality and made it 1-0 to Foxwood.

Foxwood increased their lead with McIntosh and Chris Cockburn overcoming Melvin and Atkins, before Taverham finally got on the scoreboard with a convincing performance from Calver, beating Hacon in two sets.

Atkins then stepped up against Trevor Cockburn, and put his big forehand loop to good work to take the first set. Cockburn produced a late flurry of shots but Atkins was able to hold on to bring Taverham within a game of levelling the match.

With the match in the balance, Melvin faced Chris Cockburn in what developed into the game of the night. Melvin played out of his skin for one and a half sets, dancing round the table as he hit outrageous winners off both wings. Cockburn rallied, taking some timely points to pull the game level. Chris then stormed into the final set re-energised and took Foxwood into a 4-2 lead with a tremendous performance.

With the match on the line, McIntosh faced Calver with a chance to take the trophy for Foxwood. Calver took some good early forehands but struggled with McIntosh's serve, narrowly losing the first set. McIntosh then found his rhythm, chopping back everything Calver threw at him, and flicking away any loose short balls. Finally he forced Calver into a missed forehand, winning the game and the match for Foxwood.

In the final game Aaron Hacon cruised past Harrowing to complete a top night for Foxwood, winning the match 6-2.

Most Read

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Documentary featuring double Suffolk murder airs on national TV

The police investigation into the murders of Peter and Sylvia Stuart in Weybread in 2016. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Embattled building firm goes into liquidation owing £100,000

Imogen Ashwin has been living in a caravan since May after her builder walked out on the renovation of her home. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Puppy breeders forced to leave dream home behind in bid to save their business

A pair of puppies bred at Blackberry Pups in Hilgay. Picture: Courtesy of Dawn Holland

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

Most Read

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Never in doubt. Tim Krul gets Daniel Farke’s vote

Tim Krul denied Wigan striker Leon Clarke in a crucial moment. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

Embattled building firm goes into liquidation owing £100,000

Imogen Ashwin has been living in a caravan since May after her builder walked out on the renovation of her home. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘Ill and disruptive’ rail passenger causes services to be altered

Greater Anglia services between Norwich and London Liverpool Street have been disrupted due to a passenger. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists