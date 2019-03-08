Search

Advanced search

Going up - Get your promotion guide here

Stars chief looking for consistency ahead of trip to Swindon

PUBLISHED: 13:57 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:57 26 June 2019

Lewis Kerr will head to Swindon, having missed the trip earlier in the season Picture: Ian Burt

Lewis Kerr will head to Swindon, having missed the trip earlier in the season Picture: Ian Burt

Archant

King's Lynn chief Peter Schroeck says consistency is the key as they head to Swindon for the crunch clash in the Supporters' Cup on Thursday (7.30pm).

The Poultec Stars know a draw or better at the Abbey will throw the Southern Group wide open with their re-arranged trip to Poole then becoming the decider for who will join Belle Vue in the final.

For Swindon, though, it is a must win fixture as they sit level on points with current leaders Ipswich - who have already completed their fixtures.

The home side welcome back David Bellego after the Frenchman returned to the club in place of Tobiasz Musielak while, club asset Stefan Nielsen steps in at reserve as the Robins continue to look for a replacement for Zach Wajtknecht.

Poultec Stars travel to Wiltshire at full strength with only Lewis Kerr yet to make an appearance at the Abbey after missing the league fixture there three weeks ago.

Schroeck said: "We know the track now and we know what is ahead of us so, we are going to go there and do our best. We know we still have got a good chance of getting through so, we are going to do our best to get something out of the meeting.

You may also want to watch:

"A night like Monday gives us a boost and a nice bit of confidence so; we are looking forward to it now.

"It is all about consistency for us on the road and we haven't had that yet, we have had a few riders who have got themselves going, but then there are some who aren't. It is just about getting them all to click at the same time.

"I am not saying they need to all score 12 or 15 points because that is impossible, but it would be nice if they start being consistent scoring 7 or 8 points each as then we will win every meeting.

"And as Alun Rossiter would say, 'no last places wins you meetings' and he is right so, hopefully we can do that against his team on Thursday."

Swindon: Jason Doyle, David Bellego, Troy Batchelor, Adam Ellis, Rasmus Jensen, Ellis Perks, Stefan Nielsen.

King's Lynn: Robert Lambert, Michael Palm Toft, Ty Proctor, Thomas Jorgensen, Craig Cook, Lewis Kerr, Simon Lambert.

Most Read

Council could force church to tear down new £920,000 hall funded by congregation

Pastor Edmond Tsui outside the Bowthorpe Road Methodist Church. Photo: Luke Powell

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Remorseful’ puppy farmer makes boastful Facebook post hours after being spared jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook hours after avoiding jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Most Read

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Schoolgirl who was abducted while on holiday at Center Parcs was sexually assaulted by man, 25

Grant McShane who has been jailed for six years after abducting a schoolgirl at the gates of Center Parcs

Car crashes into bungalow

Police were called to a crash in Pilgrims Way in Bungay. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Remorseful’ puppy farmer makes boastful Facebook post hours after being spared jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook hours after avoiding jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Road closed after crash between motorcycle and van

Emergency services were called to a crash at Felthorpe, at the Reepham Road/Fir Covert Road junction. Pic: Google Street View.

Council could force church to tear down new £920,000 hall funded by congregation

Pastor Edmond Tsui outside the Bowthorpe Road Methodist Church. Photo: Luke Powell

Full line-up revealed for Norwich Pride Month this July

Organisers Stevie and Shell with drag queen and host of the Chapelfield Gardens Pride Party main stage Titania Trust Credit: Supplied by Norwich Pride
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists