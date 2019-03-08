Stars chief looking for consistency ahead of trip to Swindon

Lewis Kerr will head to Swindon, having missed the trip earlier in the season Picture: Ian Burt Archant

King's Lynn chief Peter Schroeck says consistency is the key as they head to Swindon for the crunch clash in the Supporters' Cup on Thursday (7.30pm).

The Poultec Stars know a draw or better at the Abbey will throw the Southern Group wide open with their re-arranged trip to Poole then becoming the decider for who will join Belle Vue in the final.

For Swindon, though, it is a must win fixture as they sit level on points with current leaders Ipswich - who have already completed their fixtures.

The home side welcome back David Bellego after the Frenchman returned to the club in place of Tobiasz Musielak while, club asset Stefan Nielsen steps in at reserve as the Robins continue to look for a replacement for Zach Wajtknecht.

Poultec Stars travel to Wiltshire at full strength with only Lewis Kerr yet to make an appearance at the Abbey after missing the league fixture there three weeks ago.

Schroeck said: "We know the track now and we know what is ahead of us so, we are going to go there and do our best. We know we still have got a good chance of getting through so, we are going to do our best to get something out of the meeting.

"A night like Monday gives us a boost and a nice bit of confidence so; we are looking forward to it now.

"It is all about consistency for us on the road and we haven't had that yet, we have had a few riders who have got themselves going, but then there are some who aren't. It is just about getting them all to click at the same time.

"I am not saying they need to all score 12 or 15 points because that is impossible, but it would be nice if they start being consistent scoring 7 or 8 points each as then we will win every meeting.

"And as Alun Rossiter would say, 'no last places wins you meetings' and he is right so, hopefully we can do that against his team on Thursday."

Swindon: Jason Doyle, David Bellego, Troy Batchelor, Adam Ellis, Rasmus Jensen, Ellis Perks, Stefan Nielsen.

King's Lynn: Robert Lambert, Michael Palm Toft, Ty Proctor, Thomas Jorgensen, Craig Cook, Lewis Kerr, Simon Lambert.