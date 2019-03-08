Search

King's Lynn Stars' hopes dashed as Doyle leads Swindon's late surge

PUBLISHED: 09:12 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:12 12 July 2019

Action from King's Lynn Stars clash at Swindon Picture: Les Aubrey

Archant

Determined King's Lynn went down 50-40 after a late Swindon rally in a tense battle at the Abbey Stadium on Thursday night.

Jason Doyle, the 2017 world champion, was in stunning form to help his side home at the expense of the Poultec Stars.

Robert Lambert worked hard for his 13-point haul but King's Lynn just came up short in the closing stages after giving the Robins a scare along the way.

Lynn didn't win enough races in the early stages and this allowed the home side to pull clear.

Peter Schroeck's men found themselves 10-8 up after three races but Swindon then found their form with successive race advantages.

Troy Batchelor and new signing Claus Vissing held off Craig Cook for a 5-1 in heat four and Rasmus Jensen won the next for the Robins.

But then Doyle broke the track record in the next and Swindon were suddenly in the driving seat at 21-15.

Batchelor and Ellis Perks then combined for another Swindon maximum after Erik Riss did well to avoid Perks who hit trouble - but the Poultec Stars were then 10-points down.

In the next race Lynn couldn't use the tactical substitute option because heat eight is protected and they shared the race with Lewis Kerr and Michael Palm Toft finishing behind home favourite David Bellego.

But Lynn bounced back in the next after Adam Ellis hit the tapes - and Robert Lambert and Cook teamed up for a maximum after a tough battle with a gutsy Rasmus Jensen for the Robins.

And when skipper Lambert got the better of Batchelor with Palm Toft third Lynn were within four points of the Robins with only four heats remaining.

Doyle and Batchelor notched a maximum in the big heat 13 which left Lynn with too much to do in the last two heats.

Swindon finished with a 4-2 to give the scoreline a more convincing look after a hard night of work by the King's Lynn riders.

Swindon: Jason Doyle 12, Troy Batchelor 10+1, Rasmus Jensen 8+1, David Bellego 8, Adam Ellis 6, Ellis Perks 4+1, Claus Vissing 2+1.

King's Lynn: Robert Lambert 13, Lewis Kerr 8+3, Erik Riss 8, Michael Palm Toft 5+2, Craig Cook 5+1, Simon Lambert 1, Thomas Jorgensen r/r.

