Swardeston's fine run of form is set to be put to the test

Swardeston skipper Joe Gatting (right), pictured in conversation with Stephen Gray, has some big games coming up Picture: Tim Ferley Archant

Swardeston's impressive run of form will be put to the test in big home matches coming up over the next two weekends.

The Norfolk Under-12 team line up for the camera. Pictures from left to right are Thomas Robson, Amos Coates, Jack Rowley, Jack Garner, Freddie Holt, Menuka Jayakody, Lewis Reeder (captain), Sam Kassulke, Sushant Singh, Johnny Shaw, Sam Reynolds, Adam Robson, Peter Stone and Lawrence Williams Picture: DAVID REEDER The Norfolk Under-12 team line up for the camera. Pictures from left to right are Thomas Robson, Amos Coates, Jack Rowley, Jack Garner, Freddie Holt, Menuka Jayakody, Lewis Reeder (captain), Sam Kassulke, Sushant Singh, Johnny Shaw, Sam Reynolds, Adam Robson, Peter Stone and Lawrence Williams Picture: DAVID REEDER

As is generally the case Joe Gatting's side are chasing silverware at both domestic and national level this season, and are unbeaten since the opening day as they prepare for more tough challenges.

They welcome defending champions Sudbury to The Common on Saturday for a mouth-watering clash in the Read Brothers East Anglian Premier League while there will be a switch in focus on Sunday week when they entertain Essex League outfit Chelmsford in the last 32 of the Royal London Club Championship.

Swardeston go into the Sudbury game with a 10 point lead at the top of the table after having the better of last week's drawn game at second placed Frinton. But they will be treating their visitors with utmost respect, having seen them win five games on the trot to move up to third, 28 points behind the leaders.

The other EAPL game in Norfolk on Saturday is at Manor Park, where Horsford play host to Saffron Walden. Vauxhall Mallards travel to Cambridge looking for their first win while Great Witchingham visit Copdock.

A week of almost incessant rain will have made life tough for groundsmen across the region - but at least there is a decent forecast for Saturday.

Norfolk Twenty20

The miserable weather washed out the opening two fixtures of the NW Brown Norfolk Twenty20 competition at Manor Park.

The annual tournament was due to have got under way this week with a couple of fixtures but both were called off early and will now be played next month.

Two more games are scheduled for next week, with Norwich taking on Vauxhall Mallards on Tuesday and Swardeston playing Brooke on Thursday (both 6pm).

The postponed games involving Horsford and Mallards and Great Witchingham and Brooke have been rearranged for July 9 and 10 respectively.

Norfolk Under-15s

Norfolk U15s made it two league wins out of two when they beat a previously unbeaten Hertfordshire at Cromer.

After being asked to bat first the visitors reached 183 without loss before being restricted to 286. The introduction of One Broker man-of-the-match Charlie Barber (10-0-60-4) accounted for four of the top six.

The batting display that followed was clinical and assured thanks to three big partnerships. Freddie Fairey and Ben Wilcox put on 91, Fairey and Joe Wilcox 90 and Harry Nunn and William Bowman a further 77 as the hosts won by five wickets with more than four overs to spare.

Norfolk's next match is against Huntingdonshire at Saham Toney on Sunday (11am).

Norfolk Under-12s

Norfolk U12s recorded an exciting win over neighbours Suffolk at Rocklands.

The hosts were restricted to 48-5 at the halfway stage, with Sam Kassulke making 17 and Lewis Reeder 23. Jack Rowley (18) held the tail together while Sushant Singh (21) and Sam Reynolds (32 not out) helped take Norfolk to 135-9.

At 114-6 Suffolk required just 22 from the last nine overs but captain Reeder then claimed two wickets before Jack Garner took the last two in two balls to seal an unlikely victory. Garner finished with figures of 6-1-11-2 and Reeder 8-4-11-4.

Norfolk lost to Northamptonshire at Postwick by 13 runs in a low scoring game.

The visitors were dismissed for just 108, with Garner taking three wickets in an over for figures of 3-18 and Reeder also taking 3-18.

After making a solid start Norfolk were bowled out for 95 (Peter Stone 20, Thomas Robson 24).

Norfolk Seniors

With both over-60 games falling to the weather it was left to Norfolk's over-70s to fly the flag. Richie Davies and Andy Broughton put together a partnership of 36 for Norfolk and Davies went on to make 59 as the innings closed on 154-4.

Essex found batting a lot easier and put together an opening partnership of 103 before going on to win by five wickets, with Geoff Saunders taking 3-20.