Swardeston looking for a double boost on important weekend

Published: 8:44 AM July 27, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

Fakenham’'s Will Dunger, who made an unbeaten 92, giving a batting master class to the unfortunate Garboldisham side Picture: MIKE WYATT - Credit: Archant

Swardeston face two big challenges this weekend as they attempt to stay in the title hunt and make progress in a national competition they have won twice before.

Joe Gatting's side visit struggling Bury St Edmunds in the Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League on Saturday before travelling to Potters Bar in Hertfordshire on Sunday for the regional final of the Vitality Club Twenty20 competition.

Swardeston go into the game at The Victory Ground 56 points behind Sudbury and desperately need a maximum haul to keep the pressure on the defending champions, with just seven rounds of matches left after the weekend.

The leaders have a tough looking fixture at fourth placed Frinton - so there's good chance Gatting's side could make up some ground if they take care of their own business.

The following day Swardeston take on Hornchurch in the second game of the day in last 32 of the national Twenty20 competition they won in 2010 and 2016. The winners will play either hosts Potters Bar or Osterley in the final later in the day, with the regional champions moving forward to next month's quarter-finals.

The ultimate target is national finals day at the County Ground, Derby, on Sunday, September 16.

Back in the East Anglian Premier League there is little but position to play for for Norfolk's other four teams, with Bury St Edmunds now 67 points adrift at the foot of the table and only one club being relegated.

Great Witchingham, who are only 11 points behind Swardeston and will still fancy there chances of finishing as top Norfolk club, travel to Burwell and Exning while the other fixtures are Cambridge Granta v Horsford, Copdock v Vauxhall Mallards and Norwich v Mildenhall (at Postwick).

In the Norfolk Alliance Premier Division leaders Downham Town will be looking to bounce back from a shock defeat at Acle when they play host to Cromer, another side battling to avoid the drop.

Fakenham, who have closed the gap at the top to 34 points after reeling off six straight wins, host second from bottom Old Buckenham. New Division One leaders Dereham visit Swardeston A while second placed Thetford host Sprowston.