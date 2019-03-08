Swardeston set their sights on another national title

Swardeston will be aiming to create club cricket history on Sunday when they compete in the Vitality Twenty20 finals at Derbyshire's Pattonair County Ground.

Joe Gatting's side will go into the competition on the crest of a wave, having turned in a dominant performance on the biggest stage of them all to win the Royal London Club Championship.

Swardeston beat Nantwich by 59 runs in the 40 over-a-side format at Lord's - and six days later the target will be to shine again over the shorter form of the game to become the first club to win both national knock-out titles in the same season.

To do that they will have to win two games, starting with a morning semi-final against Surrey outfit Cranleigh which gets under way at 11.15am. Should they get through that one they will play either Sheffield Collegiate, the boyhood club of England Test captain Joe Root, or Toft from Cheshire in the final. Admission is free.

It will be the second successive finals day for Swardeston, who were beaten by Yorkshire side Hanging Heaton in the final last year.

There is another big match on Saturday, with North Runcton facing a winner-takes-all showdown for a place in the Read Brothers East Anglian Premier League next season. The Cecil Amey Norfolk Alliance champions need to beat Cambs & Hunts League winners Sawston and Babraham to make the step up.

Sawston beat Two Counties champions Witham in a semi-final on Sunday while Runcton progressed straight to the final following the demise of the EAPL's bottom team Vauxhall Mallards, who would normally have been involved in the play-offs.

The match at the Spicers Sports Ground in Sawston gets under way at 10.30am and will be over 50 overs a side.

Meanwhile a match between a Norfolk Umpires XI and a Norfolk Alliance XI at Brooke raised around £1,000 for Scotty's Little Soldiers, a local charity dedicated to supporting children who have lost a parent serving in the Armed Forces.

Norwich's Aaron Watson hit 71 for the Alliance while there were also good knocks from Pat Yates (Downham) and David Turner (Cromer) in a total of 233. The Umpires replied with 127, their stand-out performers being Zac Watts (4-33) and Harvey Lake (57).