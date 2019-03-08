Swardeston miss out on EAPL title as Frinton get the win they need

Swardeston have missed out on the East Anglian Premier League title for the third year running.

Having been pipped to the silverware by Sudbury in 2017 and 2018 Joe Gatting's side lost out to Frinton this time around, with the Essex outfit winning their penultimate fixture at Mildenhall to settle the issue.

After making 259-9 in their 50 overs Frinton bowled their hosts out for just 156, with Norfolk skipper Ashley Watson taking 4-38, to render next weekend's final round of matches of academic interest only.

Swardeston did all they could by beating Saffron Walden by 45 runs - but the damage had been done in the previous match at The Common, which the visitors won by four wickets to put themselves firmly in the driving seat.

There were good contributions from Peter Lambert (53), Alfie Cooper (46) and Gatting (44) as Swardeston got up to 269-9 on Saturday. Saffron Walden made a decent fist of the run chase, with Finn Karsten making 63 in 54 balls, but were always struggling to keep up with the required rate and ended up being dismissed for 224 in the 39th over. Cooper took six wickets although he was expensive, going for 66 runs in his 10 overs.

The result of the day came at Walcis Park where Vauxhall Mallards recorded an excellent 63 run success over Great Witchingham in their final away match before disbanding.

Club chairman Paul Bradshaw opened the batting and hit 13 fours in a memorable 88 to help the team that means so much to him reach a commendable 237-7 against Great Witchingham. It looked as though the veteran was heading for a well deserved maiden century in the EAPL but with three figures in sight he was caught by keeper Sam Groves off the bowling of second eleven spinner Harry Leggoe, who ended up with three wickets.

Bradshaw received good support from skipper Adam Todd, who smashed 51 in 31 balls, and Tom Miller, who made 31.

In reply opener Sam Groves carried his bat for 66 and put on 74 for the seventh wicket with Andy Hanby (43) but with James Bridges and Archie Bradnock both taking three wickets the Witches fell well short on 175.

With a second league win of the season under their belts Mallards will now be aiming to bow out with all guns blazing on Saturday when they welcome Bury St Edmunds to Halvergate.

Horsford's good season continued when they made 227-9 at Copdock and then bowled their hosts out in under 17 overs for 41, with Thomas Nudd taking 6-24 and Oscar Binny 4-11.

The visitors had recovered from 8-3 to post a decent total, thanks largely to a stand of 93 for the fifth wicket between Stephan Marillier (91) and Ryan Findlay (63).