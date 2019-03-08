Swardeston captain Gatting so proud of his team after booking trip to Lord's

Swardeston will be following in the footsteps of Ben Stokes at Lord's Picture: PA PA Wire

Swardeston skipper Joe Gatting is proud of the way his team put a painful defeat behind them to book a dream trip to Lord's.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gatting's men saw off Ealing by 32 runs at The Common on Sunday to reach the final of the Royal London Club

Championship, which takes place at the home of cricket on Monday, September 16.

The impressive win came just eight days after Swardeston's hopes of winning the Read Brothers East Anglian Premier League title had suffered a huge blow when they were well beaten at home by leaders Frinton, and Gatting said it was the perfect response.

Swardeston now have two big national occasions to look forward to in the space of six days, with finals day of the Vitality Club Twenty20 competition coming up at Derby on Sunday, September 22, and their captain said: "To reach two national finals in the same season is a great achievement and I am very proud of all the boys, especially after the Frinton result. They have had many tough challenges, with a lot of away draws along the way, and have played some excellent cricket to make it through.

You may also want to watch:

"It has been a real team effort, with everyone playing their part. You can always rely of someone to come up with the goods, whether it be with bat or ball."

On Sunday the main man was Peter Lambert, who smashed 81 in just 50 balls to propel the hosts to 259-7 in their 40 overs. Ealing made a spirited reply but were unable to build on a promising position as they slipped to 227 all out, with Callum Taylor taking four wickets and Richard Sims three.

Now all eyes are on Lord's and Gatting says it will be a day to remember for everyone connected with the club.

"I have played there a few times before, and I think Freddie Ruffell may have been there as a schoolboy, but it will be a new experience for most of the lads - and a dream come true for all of us.

"Lord's is a wonderful place to play - and it's a great opportunity for us to show what we can do at the home of cricket."

Swardeston's opponents will be Nantwich, who beat Ormskirk by three wickets in the other semi-final. The

Cheshire side will be familiar opposition, having lost to the Norfolk trailblazers in the last four of Vitality Twenty20 last season.