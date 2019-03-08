Search

Swardeston are one home win away from a trip to Lord's

PUBLISHED: 08:05 16 August 2019

Delight for young seamer Will Means as Tom New catches Northumberland's Tom Cant to give the youngster his first Minor Counties Championship wicket in the impressive two day which took Norfolk 12 points clear at the top of the table. The final Festival of Cricket game of the summer at Manor Park gets under way on Sunday, with Buckinghamshire the visitors Picture: TIM FERLEY

Archant

Swardeston are one home win away from a day out to remember at Lords'.

The celebrations begin as Oliver Durrant makes it four wickets in four balls for Norfolk Under-11s against Cumberland Picture: NORFOLK CBThe celebrations begin as Oliver Durrant makes it four wickets in four balls for Norfolk Under-11s against Cumberland Picture: NORFOLK CB

Their reward for a 132-run win at Kent side Bexley in the last eight of the Royal London Club Championship is a semi-final at The Common on September 1.

The game will be against the winners of the delayed Ealing v Weybridge quarter-final, which takes place at the weekend.

The final will be at the home of cricket on Monday, September 16.

Joe Gatting's side are also within touching distance of the finals of the Vitality Club Twenty20 competition, with a trip to Berkswell coming up this Sunday.

Another away victory in the Midlands would see them join three other regional winners in the Finals Day of that national contest on September 22.

There's also the small matter of trying to win the Read Brothers East Anglian Premier League title, after finishing runners-up to Sudbury in the previous two seasons.

Swardeston travel to Burwell and Exning on Saturday, just four points behind leaders Frinton, who have a tough home fixture against a Horsford side who have moved up to fourth after an excellent run of results.

Third-placed Sudbury, 17 points behind Swardeston after losing last week, host Saffron Walden while in other games Great Witchingham host Mildenhall and Vauxhall Mallards welcome Bury St Edmunds to Halvergate in a game that provides a realistic chance of a win before the club folds at the end of the season.

Representative calls

Norfolk pair Andy Hanby and Sam Arthurton have both been picked for the EAPL representative team to play Essex at Chelmsford in a Twenty20 game next Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Hanby and Arthurton - along with skipper Ashley Watson - were also selected for the Minor Counties side to take on the MCC at Wormsley in Buckinghamshire on August 27.

Watson is unable to play because of work commitments but Hanby and Arthurton will be representing the East Division leaders.

Oliver's superb feat

Youngster Oliver Durrant had a day to remember as Norfolk U-11s had a highly successful time at the Royal Hospital School, near Ipswich, winning all five of their games.

The highlight of the week was Oliver's astonishing feat of taking four wickets in four balls against Cumberland, three of which were clean bowled.

Norfolk's success was underpinned by strong bowling all week and two fine fifties from Kantam Anish Reddy and one from Blade Earley.

Norfolk U-12s beat Leicestershire by 15 runs at Old Buckenham in their final match of the season.

Openers Thomas Robson (32) and Menuka Jayakody (17) scored well before Lewis Reeder (26) and Sam Reynolds (18) put on a 45 run partnership to help the score up 141.

In reply opener James Laud (59) made Norfolk pay for a couple of missed chances before he was bowled by Sushant Singh (4-20). Jack Garner then took two wickets and Lewis Reeder one as Leicestershire finished on 126-9.

Norfolk veterans update

Norfolk Over-60s entertained Warwickshire at North Runcton and struggled from the start, with Peter Coote top edging a ball into his face. Their total of 87 all out was chased down in the 26th over.

The Over-70s travelled to Hellingly to play leaders Sussex, who included three current England internationals.

After being asked to bat Norfolk struggled against some good bowling and were restricted to 147-7, with Martin Pearse making an excellent 82. In reply Sussex collapsed from 90-2 to 135-9 but their final pair saw them home. David Lemoir finished with 4-26.

Charity match

Representatives of the Norfolk Association of Cricket Officials and the Cecil Amey Norfolk Alliance will be meeting in a 30 overs a side charity match at Brooke on Sunday, September 15.

Among the players who will turning out are Steve Goldsmith, Chris Carey, Brett Gates, Andy Franks, Chris Watts and Andy Westgate.

There will be a barbeque, raffle and auction, with one of the items on offer being a Norwich City shirt signed by the Championship winning squad.

The match is a fund-raiser for Scotty's Little Soldiers, based in King's Lynn, which supports children whose parents have died while serving in the armed forces. For further details contact Andy Franks on 07516 294554, David Coe on 07990 027330 norfolkumpires@gmail.com

