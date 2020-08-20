Football club change stadium name in new sponsorship deal
PUBLISHED: 13:32 20 August 2020
A Norfolk football team will be changing its stadium name after announcing a building company as its newest sponsor.
Swaffham Town Football Club, who play in the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties First Division, have announced a brand new sponsorship deal with MG Building & Maintenance.
The deal, which runs for 3 years, sees the ground at Shoemakers Lane renamed as the MG Building & Maintenance Stadium.
Mark Gilboy from MG Building & Maintenance, said: “We are expanding and now have a stall on Swaffham Market every Saturday. We wanted to support a local team and Swaffham Town FC were the perfect fit.”
Chairman of the club, Brendan Holmes, said: “It’s wonderful to have MG Building & Maintenance on board and deals like this show the drive and ambition that the club has. I’m looking forward to working with them over the next three years.”
Swaffham Town FC start the 20/21 campaign with two home fixtures against Brantham Athletic and Wroxham FC.
For more information on attending the upcoming fixtures or joining MG Building and Maintenance in sponsoring Swaffham Town FC, visit: swaffhamtownfc.co.uk
