Swaffham Town handed home tie against Stowmarket Town in FA Vase third round

PUBLISHED: 13:56 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:56 05 November 2018

Swaffham Town will host Stowmarket Town in the third round of the FA Vase. Picture: Archant

Shirley D Whitlow

Swaffham Town will host Stowmarket in the third round of the FA Vase on Saturday, December 1.

The Pedlars’ reward for their last gasp victory at May & Baker on Sunday, courtesy of Luke Reed’s injury time winner, will see Paul Hunt’s men entertain Stow, who are flying high in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division.

Swaffham, who will be in the last 32 of the national competition if they come through against the Suffolk side, have beaten both Framlingham Town and Haverhill Borough in previous rounds.

Stowmarket advanced thanks to a 3-1 win after extra time at the weekend as goals from Oliver Canfer (two) and former Thetford Town midfielder Max Melanson, got the job done against Baldock Town.

The winners of the tie can count on pocketing £1,125.

Swaffham will have to put the tie to the back of their minds though as they prepare to host First Division leaders Harleston Town this weekend (kick-off 3pm).

Live

