Round-up: Swaffham on the chase, Dereham distraction and Caister eye return to top

Swaffham Town manager Paul Hunt - relishing the title chase Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Paul Hunt says he is relishing the battle as Swaffham Town bid to secure the Thurlow Nunn First Division North title and promotion to the top flight.

Swaffham's prolific Joe Jackson fires on goal Picture: Eddie Deane Swaffham's prolific Joe Jackson fires on goal Picture: Eddie Deane

The Pedlars are second, five points behind Harleston Town, but with two games in hand – and that could be down to two points on Saturday as Swaffham head to Ipswich Wanderers, while the leaders are without a game.

If the Shoemakers Lane outfit bag 12 points from their remaining four matches, they know they will be champions and back in the top flight.

“We are now starting to put Harleston under serious pressure and they know, as we do, that it is in our hands now,” Hunt said.

“Momentum plays a massive part and we have got bags of it at the moment.

“We wanted to make a statement; we have done that over the last few weeks and now the title is in our hands.

“Four wins from four is the target – we can’t be relying on anyone else at this stage of the season.”

Harleston looked to have the title in the bag for large spells of the season, but Swaffham have showed great determination to chip away at their lead and if they do go on to lift the title they will have done it the hard way.

“It has been a long, testing season for us and we have been the victim of our own success in cup competitions which has demanded a lot from the squad,” said Hunt.

“We have also been without some key players for large chunks of the season. Vinnie (Alex Vincent) suffered a broken leg earlier this season which was a real blow but that has brought us together at a crucial stage of the season.

“Whatever happens between now and the end of the season, we can be proud of what we have achieved but I am relishing the title fight going down to the wire.”

In the Premier, Great Yarmouth Town will be looking to move further away from the bottom three when they head to FC Clacton, while Kirkley & Pakefield go to Long Melford and Norwich United visit third-placed Godmanchester Rovers.

Yarmouth beat Thetford 1-0 last time out, on the back of a fine performance from keeper Charlie Beckwith.

Joint manager Adam Mason said: “We had to ride our luck a bit along with relying on Charlie Beckwith to have an outstanding game in goal to give us a chance. Some of the saves were literally world class.”

Gorleston are without a game, giving them a chance to regroup after a miserable run of seven straight defeats.

Bostik North

Dereham Town boss Adam Gusterson admits he has one eye on the Norfolk Senior Cup final.

The Magpies are safe in terms of the league, but have an April 30 date against Thetford at Carrow Road.

Having lost 4-0 at Bowers & Pitsea a week ago, Dereham head to Witham, a team they beat 2-0 at Aldiss Park in September with second-half goals from Danny Beaumont and Ashley Jarvis.

The Essex side are one place and six points ahead of Romford, who currently occupy the second relegation position.

“I think it was a good lesson for us against Bowers and we will be better for it,” said Gusterson.

“Today’s game will be very tough against Witham for different reasons as they are fighting for their lives and I’m sure they’ll be looking at it thinking it’s a winnable game.

“We are without five players but it gives others an opportunity to come into the side. It is important we try and get back to winning ways and finish the season positively in preparation for our Senior Cup final so there’s no way we can afford to let up and the lads know that.”

Matt Castellan, Jamie Forshaw, Joe Gatting, Lewis Johnson and Owen Murphy are all missing for the Magpies.

Anglian Combination

Caister are the only one of the top three in action, with a trip to struggling Hellesdon.

Leaders Sheringham and third-placed Long Stratton have a day off, so Caister know that a win would take them back to the top by a point - although they will then have played two games more than the Shannocks.

Long Stratton will remain third, whatever happens, with a seven-point margin over Waveney who have a trip to Norwich Ceyms.

Elsewhere, Beccles welcome Acle, Wroxham Reserves go to Mattishall and Norwich United U21s host Wymondham Town.

The big match of the day in Division One is at second-placed Mundford, who face the team directly below them, Bungay Town, defending a two-point advantage.