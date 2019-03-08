Search

Advanced search

Give the Canaries a hand by waving a foam finger!

PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:00 22 August 2019

Norwich City Football Club foam fingers. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City Football Club foam fingers. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Give the Canaries a hand in cheering them on against Chelsea this weekend - by waving one of our match day foam fingers!

Norwich City's second home game of the Premier League is on Saturday at 12.30pm and Daniel Farke's men will be looking to build on the brilliant 3-1 win against Newcastle United last week.

You may also want to watch:

And supporters are being urged to show their support for the team with our yellow and green foam fingers.

They will be on sale for just £1 at our stalls on approaches to Carrow Road before the game.

Also on sale will be goody bags which include a copy of the EDP and Evening News, a bottle of water, crisps and sweets or chocolate.

Most Read

GCSE results 2019: Live list of results from Norfolk and Waveney

Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

‘I wish I’d never bought this house’ – residents fed-up with drug use, urinating and public sex in picturesque street

Spring Walk's area behind the resident's homes. Photo: Emily Thomson

‘He’s one of the most sought after players in England’ - City goal machine proves Lennon right

Teemu Pukki has stepped up to the Premier League with a bang at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Gifted student’ stabbed by notorious drug gang days before court date

Olungbenga Ibidunni was sentanced to 21 months. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Fire crews tackle large blaze at old holiday park

The former Pontins holiday park in Hemsby engulfed in flames following a fire on Thursday. Picture: Luke Nudd

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

‘I wish I’d never bought this house’ – residents fed-up with drug use, urinating and public sex in picturesque street

Spring Walk's area behind the resident's homes. Photo: Emily Thomson

‘Devoted’ grandparents killed following head-on smash with HGV lorry on A47

Roy Grainger and his wife Michele (pictured) were killed on Thursday, August 15, after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47 near Wisbech. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

GCSE results 2019: Live list of results from Norfolk and Waveney

Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

‘I will remember them for ever’ - Crash survivor appeals for good samaritans who helped her to come forward

Fawn Doggett, 20, who was involved in a car crash on Tuesday August 20 is appealing for the people who came ot her aid to come forward so she can thank them. Picture: Hope Doggett/FawnDoggett.

‘It’s just tragic what’s happened’ - Man killed in house fire on night he moved in

Nathan Dean, who died in a house fire Picture courtesy of the Dean family

Man taken to hospital after shots fired in village

Police were called to reports of shots being fired near Bawsey Mill Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich scientist who developed microplastics test welcomes new report

Dr Andrew Mayes, from UEA. Photo: UEA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists