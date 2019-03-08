Give the Canaries a hand by waving a foam finger!

Norwich City Football Club foam fingers. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Give the Canaries a hand in cheering them on against Chelsea this weekend - by waving one of our match day foam fingers!

Norwich City's second home game of the Premier League is on Saturday at 12.30pm and Daniel Farke's men will be looking to build on the brilliant 3-1 win against Newcastle United last week.

And supporters are being urged to show their support for the team with our yellow and green foam fingers.

They will be on sale for just £1 at our stalls on approaches to Carrow Road before the game.

Also on sale will be goody bags which include a copy of the EDP and Evening News, a bottle of water, crisps and sweets or chocolate.