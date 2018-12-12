Search

Two Norfolk students have scored a brace of places in the England Colleges FA national team for the 2018-19 season. Sonny Carey, from Hellesdon, and Owen Murphy, from Felthorpe, attended trials in London and Sheffield before securing a spot in the 20-man squad. The Easton and Otley College sports students were due to spend Wednesday and Thursday at St George’s Park to meet up with team-mates for a training camp and will also take part in a match against an Independent Schools FA side. In 2019, they will play a series of home international matches before travelling to Italy later in the year to participate in a tournament against opposition from the hosts, Albania and Romania. The 17-year-olds started out playing together locally before being picked up by the academy at Norwich City at the age of seven. Sonny currently plays for Wroxham and Owen for Dereham Town – and both are still keen to play at the highest level possible. Sonny – who has also had trials with Cambridge United, City, again, and Oxford United in recent weeks, said: “This is very exciting and I’m looking forward to it. It felt really good to be selected and playing for England.” Owen, who has had trials with Doncaster Rovers, Peterborough United and Stevenage Borough after being released by Norwich at the age of 13, said: “Our coaches told us that the likes of Nick Pope and Anthony Pilkington have played for the England Colleges representative team in the past so this will be a chance to put ourselves back in the shop window. I’m really looking forward to the opportunity and it will be a proud day for me and my family when I represent my country.” Both youngsters are keen Canaries fans and members of the NCFC Community Sports Foundation (CSF) shadow squad, who are educated at the college’s Easton campus. Norwich City CSF Shadow Squad coach and former Canary, Ryan Jarvis, said: “Sonny’s and Owen’s work ethic and application towards training over the last 18 months has been outstanding. This has led to consistent performances with us and their club sides. Both players have fantastic ability, but it’s their desire to always keep improving which is so pleasing to see.”

12 December, 2018 - 09:53
Owen Murphy, left, and Sonny Carey with Ryan Jarvis Picture: Steve Bramble

Owen Murphy, left, and Sonny Carey with Ryan Jarvis Picture: Steve Bramble

