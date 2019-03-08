Search

Lowestoft Town take on Stratford for a place in the final of the CSS League Challenge Cup

PUBLISHED: 17:06 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:06 08 April 2019

Lowestoft Town's Shaun Bammant is tackled by Coalville Town's Andrew Burgin during Saturday's 2-1 home defeat Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town's Shaun Bammant is tackled by Coalville Town's Andrew Burgin during Saturday's 2-1 home defeat Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town will be bidding to clinch a place in the final of CSS League Challenge Cup on Tuesday evening.

The Trawlerboys make the long journey to Stratford Town where they will face a tough challenge against a side currently holding the fourth and final play-off place in the Evostik Central Southern Premier Division.

The winners of the semi-final will face either Cinderford Town or Blackfields and Langley - who also play on Tuesday - in the final, which will take place later this month at a yet to be confirmed venue.

There is also an important match in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League, with title chasing Swaffham Town taking on Felixstowe and Walton Reserves at Shoemakers Lane. The Pedlars are currently third in the table, eight points behind leaders Harleston Town, but have three games in hand and will be champions if they carry on winning. In the Premier Division Gorleston visit FC Clacton looking to get back to winning ways after six straight defeats while Thetford Town are at Haverhill Rovers.

