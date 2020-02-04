Search

Exciting times ahead as Strada 2020 launch their new line-up for season

PUBLISHED: 06:44 05 February 2020

Strada 2020 members at the Weston Longville team. Picture: Lex Spedding Photography

The Strada 2020 cycle racing team was launched at a team presentation at Weston Longville Hall-for-All.

The team is a revamp of Strada Sport who won the Eastern Road Race League team competition last year. They were showing off their new orange kit featuring sponsors, Heacham-based house-builders Millthorne Developments and the Parson Woodford pub at Weston Longville, already a well-known cycling hub and home of Wensum Valley Cycling.

They have higher category riders like Wisbech trackman Tiago Fougo and roadman Ben Beynon, but also feature aspiring third-category riders. They are looking to develop new talent and welcome new Under 16 and Under 18 riders. The team's management and support team includes several with a background in the Rennrad Club Norwich which set the Norfolk racing scene alight a generation ago. Some, like Mark Farrow are still competing, while others like Glenn Holmes, Russell Parkins, Carl Davey and Brian Churchill will be remembered by long-term readers of this column and have a wealth of experience behind them.

The team's big road race promotion - The Bob Whitear Memorial Road Race - is this year on Sunday, June 21.

The East Anglian time trial scene opens on Sunday with one of the classic challenges - The Ely Hardriders. The 25 mile course twists through Fenland roads and lanes between Ely and the Hundred-Foot Drain and was summed up by CC Breckland's Danny Watkins:

"It's not really that bad, it's just the combination of the cold, the wind, rain, and that awful section along the drain."

Catching the eye on the start list is the club name "Lowestoft Wheelers". This once well-known club is being revived and former Breckland rider Mike Watson is the first to race in their name this century.

Scratch man in the Hardriders is Jack Brown (Active Edge), who was fifth last year. He may be challenged by former pro Lloyd Chapman who makes his first appearance in the colours of his own team Loose Cannon Conditioning.

Among top women entered are Elspeth Grace (Cambridge University CC) and Rebecca Johnson now time-trialling for the Stowmarket & District club.

