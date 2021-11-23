Linnets on the end of a drubbing at Stockport

King's Lynn Town's struggles show no sign of abating after a thrashing in the north-west.

Lynn were missing three defenders - Kyle Callan-McFadden, Ross Barrows and Tyler Denton - and named just three subs.

Keeper Paul Jones did well to keep Stockport at bay but the backline was breached for the first time on 34 when Jordan Keane scored after a home counter-attack before Ryan Rydel doubled the score.

Just three minutes into the second half it was effectively game over when Ollie Crankshaw nodded into an empty net after a Scott Quigley shot was saved. Stockport added a fourth on 77 minutes when Ben Barclay fired home from the edge of the area before Connor Jennings, back after getting the all-clear after treatment for cancer, scored in time added on.

Linnets boss Ian Culverhouse will now look to lift his team for successive home games against fellow strugglers Aldershot, on Saturday, and Dover, the only team below them in the National League table, on December 11..