Stephen Cleeve: Why I welcome scouts to The Walks

Football clubs deal with requests for complimentary tickets in many ways.

At King’s Lynn, we let in every scout who asks for a ticket, without exception; we even let in scouts from clubs that I know cannot or will not pay for any player.

Whatever the size of their bank account, they are treated in the same way, directed upstairs to the VIP bar and given complimentary tea and coffee. The first thing they see as they enter the stadium is a welcome sign that greets them and their club.

This may sound counter-intuitive to lay out the red carpet for clubs that will not offer you a cent for one of your best assets, but there is reason behind the madness.

Firstly, it creates a positive and cordial environment between clubs.

Secondly, there is a high degree of paranoia in football so if one scout recognises another or sees an arch-rival’s name on the welcome board, then they know that they may have competition for their potential prize.

Thirdly, if scouts are looked after then they are more likely to come and see our team in the future than go somewhere where they are made to feel less welcome. If a day beckons with thundering showers then maybe a hot cup of tea in our heated VIP room appeals more than a token nod on arrival and being sent out into the night at one of our rivals.

It also makes our job when we recruit players that much easier when they know that we will let their agent and all scouts in without arguments. We usually have requests for at least five scouts at every home game, often many more (there are those that do not request tickets, but buy a ticket and hide in the shadows, as they don’t want to play their hands too early), and I see it as a matter of pride that Football League clubs see talent in our squad that is worth a closer look.

When I first arrived, it was very rare to ever receive a scout request. It is, if you like, a measure of progress.

Not all clubs think in the same way so there is a chance that our approach is not the right one.

Boreham Wood are very strict as to who they let in; you can go into Meadow Park for free if you are due to play The Wood in the very near future, but the vast majority of scouts have to pay. Boreham Wood also charge other football clubs for broadcasting their own commentary back to their faithful, which is why Bromley FC dropped their usual radio service last Tuesday.

King’s Lynn’s Town manager Tommy Widdrington told me that in his recruiting days, sometimes Scottish clubs were difficult to get into. He got around the problem by asking his secretary to write to the club in question and remind them that it was usually only English clubs that actually paid decent money for their players... a ticket usually quickly followed.

Our FA Cup opponents next weekend, Ashington FC, refused our own request for a scouting ticket for their FA Cup replay against Stockbridge Steels, but maybe we can put that down to inexperience and not receiving many scouting requests for tickets in the past. They did make amends by looking after our scout after he paid to enter the stadium with tea and sandwiches.

The Linnets are back in league action today with the visit of Chorley, who play the beautiful game the way it should be played so a decent game lies in wait for our fans.

We have dropped next week’s ticket prices for the FA Cup game against Ashington to just £10 for everyone (seated or standing) and £1 for children and we are hoping that with Norwich playing away that day, we will be bolstered by lots of football fans looking for a great cup tie to attend.

I see that our ex-manager Ian Culverhouse seems to be upset with the number of injuries to his squad and reading between the lines is maybe trying to shift the blame towards the club’s physios for the crisis. Having shifted the training ground from Doncaster to Boston it would naturally involve a lot more travelling for many of the players and this is far more likely to be the cause.

If players are cramped up for hours every week travelling in cars, they get injured, hence the reason why top managers and indeed our very own manager prefer to travel to games the night before to ensure players are in the best condition possible for kick-off.

Preparation is important and the little details all add up; taking short-cuts rarely works in the long run.

It is an important month for us on the pitch with four home games and if we get a game today half as good as our last one, our fans will be going home happy tonight.



