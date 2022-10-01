Stephen Cleeve: Magic, money and managers

Columnist

It's FA Cup action at The Walks today as King’s Lynn Town face Kettering Town in the third qualifying round at 3pm.

The FA Cup, despite what you may hear, is still the world’s greatest cup competition and it is usually won by one of the game’s big names.

If we win today our lads will be just one win away from potentially playing a league team and all the kudos that brings with it (in the last two seasons we have played Port Vale, Portsmouth and Walsall), but first we need to get past Kettering, who were the first team to beat us this season, when we lost 1-0 at their place on Tuesday night.

In my opinion the biggest own goal that the FA ever scored was when they allowed Manchester United to withdraw from the competition in the 1999-2000 season so that they could participate in the 2000 FIFA Club World Championship in Brazil. Why would they want to support another organisation's competition at the expense of their own, and what message did that send out to the wider footballing community about the value that they placed on their own cup?

The real reason I believe they went to South America instead of defending the trophy is that the FA and the government felt it would give them a better chance of hosting the 2006 World Cup and some quarters feel that the government should be setting up a football regulator, but this decision shows that even the government do not always have the best interests of the wider footballing community at their heart.

One area where the government could help as they are being so generous with tax cuts at the moment is to convert the loans that the Department for Digital, Media and Sport (DCMS) gave to many sporting institutions into grants.

Whilst there will be some exceptions there are many clubs (in a variety of sports) that took these loans to get them through Covid and they simply will not be able to pay them back.

Our club borrowed £50,000 as a bounce back loan (we have repaid £11,000 to date) and these loans should be repaid. We also borrowed over £400,000 from the DCMS which we understood was going to be given as a grant, but instead ended up being loans. We had to take it as our back was against the wall at the time with Covid shutting out crowds and the income from our away game in the FA Cup at Portsmouth, which in any other year would have been a huge fillip instead generated us zero income.

To put the sporting fabric of the nation at risk would be suicidal for the government, so I do hope that the right outcome is forthcoming, and it would also be a very good PR opportunity for everyone, not least the government.

Ten games into the season and the managerial merry-go-round is already in full swing. This week alone saw James Rowe step down at AFC Fylde, Brackley sack Kevin Wilkin and Gloucester City AFC replace Lee Mansell with Steve King. #

Axed Brackley Town manager Kevin Wilkin - Credit: PA

I felt most sorry for Kevin Wilkin as he has served Brackley well for seven years. At the end of last season he lost nine players, three went into full-time football, including Matt Lowe, who was sold to Accrington, and Louis Lomas, who Brackley snapped up from Norwich City last summer and who is now having his fee decided at a tribunal following his move to Southend. If you are wondering why King’s Lynn did not have a look at Lomas in the summer of 2021, it may surprise you to know that I am equally perplexed!

Sometimes managers call the shots on length of contracts offered to players and sometimes this responsibility falls onto the club’s shoulders. In Brackley’s case, these decisions were not Kevin’s to make, so it seems harsh to me that he must rebuild every year and pay the price, especially when they are one point outside the play-offs and just five points behind ourselves. I fully accept that there may be other sides to the story that I am not privy to, so I am interested to see how they progress under the new manager Roger Johnson.

I am sure that Steve King will turn Gloucester around - if the day of the week ends in a Y he will be at a game. He will have a point to prove after leaving Dartford and it will be interesting to see how he finds life in the north after spending most of his career in the south.

Life is never dull in the world of football, and long may that continue.