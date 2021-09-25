Stephen Cleeve: High price to pay for chasing the dream

Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM September 25, 2021

The scale of Derby County’s debt has yet to be revealed, but buyers are rumoured to need £60m to make it through the season after the club’s collapse into administration a few days ago.

There are clearly lessons that need to be learned, but there are also as many questions as answers when one looks at the overall situation.

In 2016, the English Football League allowed clubs to sell their stadiums (these could be sold to related parties) and it allowed owners via a backdoor route to inject funds into their clubs. Four teams took advantage: Birmingham, Sheffield Wednesday, Derby and Reading. All four have subsequently had point deductions or are amid proceedings that may see points docked. Is there a correlation, I wonder?

In 2018/19, the average Championship club spent 107pc of their turnover on players. Derby County’s recent wage bill was 161pc of turnover and Reading’s was around the 200pc mark. Clearly, these figures are not sustainable unless owners are able to fund these losses personally or through their other businesses and they do not break any league financial fair play rules in the process.

Under Melvyn Morris, Derby County have spent £200m chasing the dream. There are players at Derby, Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland being paid between £ 30,000 and £ 50,000 a week. There are seven ex-Premier League clubs now plying their trade in League One and it shows how well Norwich City have done to have been promoted to the Premier League without having to bet the club in the process.

Accrington Stanley achieved promotion to League One in 2018 with a budget of just £900,000 and the team that they beat that day, Yeovil, now find themselves playing in the National League against teams like King’s Lynn Town.

In the National League, we have teams with budgets of well over £2m and one manager is rumoured to earn over £10,000 a week. Fans want a winning team, and they need to look at their role in all of this; are they vociferously encouraging owners to bet the club? I accept that no one puts a gun to any owner’s head, but fans need to be realistic in their demands, taking their own individual club's circumstances into account.

Parachute payments clearly take a lot of the blame for the mess as they distort what some clubs have on day one and other clubs need to find to be competitive.

Clubs relegated from League Two into our league are given £750,000 a season as a parachute payment so how can we be competitive against clubs with single payments that far exceed our entire season's gate receipts? I am pretty sure parachute payments will be dispatched sooner rather than later, which will make the leagues fairer and hopefully will stop the need for excessive spending by club owners.

