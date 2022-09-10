'He is an infectious character' - Cleeve on Setchell

Columnist

Gary Setchell during his time in charge of the Linnets - he'll be back soon for an FA Cup tie - Credit: Ian Burt

It has been another week or two of high drama, both on and off the pitch.

The main news of the week has centred around past managers at King’s Lynn Town.

On Monday afternoon King’s Lynn entered the FA Cup draw and were drawn against Gary Setchell’s Bedford Town at The Walks - this means the return of Bedford keeper Alex Street known as Pedro (although no one has ever been able to explain to me why), and ex-King’s Lynn players Sam Warbuton and Danny Setchell.

I inherited Gary when I took over at the club and he is an infectious character who will give everything to ensure his team does their best to turn us over and Gary has promised me that whatever the result he and his team will be in the Blue and Gold at the end of the game to have a pint with the fans.

Gary played a huge part in getting Lynn to where they are today and deserves the warm welcome that I am sure he will receive when he walks down the tunnel for the first time as an opposition manager. If a book on King’s Lynn Town is ever written, Gary is certain to feature in several chapters.

Ian Culverhouse will be back at The Walks over the festive period - as Boston United manager - Credit: Ian Burt

A day later and another previous Lynn manager made the news when Ian Culverhouse followed Paul Cox for the second time in succession into a club that he was leaving. Ian took over at Kettering when Paul Cox left last season to join Boston and whilst they made the play-off final in his first few weeks in charge, this season life has not been so easy for our local rivals and their owner acted quickly in terminating Paul on Tuesday morning and replacing him with Ian a few minutes later.

Ian himself found his services dispensed with after excessive delays in signing a new contract at Kettering and was quickly replaced by Lee Glover. That meant of course that there was no compensation to be paid to hire him and made it an easy hire to make from Boston’s perspective.

It was no surprise to me that this happened as it was common knowledge in footballing circles that Ian had been watching Boston live this season, and Paul Bastock had also been spotted at Boston’s home games; so unless Boston’s form improved then it did not need Sherlock Holmes to work out what would happen next. Boston have had several key injuries to some of their experienced players which may partly explain their current plight.

We play Boston away on Boxing Day and at home on New Year’s Day and it will be interesting to see if Culverhouse sticks to his guns and plays his passing game at Boston, which he insisted on doing at Lynn.

He will have the perfect pitch to play his brand of football, so will he have the confidence in his players to play the way that he insisted on playing at King’s Lynn? We will not have long to wait to find out.

Paul Bastock is a Boston legend and is an obvious shoo-in, but it will be interesting to see if Culverhouse brings in an established coach to work with him or instead hires a junior coach to put out the cones for him.

I always felt that he needed that footballing man to bounce ideas off rather than someone who will tell him what he wants to hear; but with a big budget, great pitch and fantastic training facilities, he will have no excuses should he fail.

On the pitch, at Peterborough Sports Josh Barrett decided to score a goal that should not only win goal of the season but goal of the decade. A great 92nd-minute strike on the half volley from 35 yards, wrapped up the points in our favour.

A few days later and we were off to Chester and Theo Widdrington hit another wonder goal that made the long journey north worth the trip for that moment alone. This time it was a strike from just inside our own half which beat the keeper. If you have not seen the goals, have a look at my twitter account @stephencleeve and you can see that I am not gilding the lily.

We have never beaten Chester, so even though we were 3-0 up at half-time, I was not sitting that comfortably as there seems to be a law in football that results usually repeat themselves. My fears were sadly realised when we drew the match 3-3, although we could have won it at the death, but probably would have taken a point before the game.

Gold Omotayo scored an early penalty and Theo’s thunderbolt put us 2 -0 up after just four minutes (I wonder if scoring twice so early on makes it harder for the players, as it put them in a very unusual position), and we seemed to struggle every now and then for ideas, although there were moments in the game when we were unplayable. We were probably not quite as good as the scoreline suggested at half-time (although we were worthy leaders) and not quite as bad as the result made us look at full-time.

Geordie voice

Newcastle has always played a part in my life. In my early years Newcastle Brown Ale played a larger role in my life than it probably should have done. Then Brian Johnson, AC/DC’s Newcastle-born front man, gave us all some great rock and roll to nod our heads to (even Prince William has admitted to listening to Thunderstruck on a weekly basis).

All the best things come in threes and Tommy Widdrington completes the hat-trick. Not only has our Geordie manager got a tune out of the lads and made the old stadium rock again, but he has restored the faith and given the fans hope.

Watching an AC/DC concert ruins any future concerts that you may watch, as you will always compare it on the live show that AC/DC produce, which simply can’t be bettered. The same energy, passion and desire to be the best at their craft is patently visible when watching King’s Lynn Town these days ply their trade at The Walks, but don’t take my word for it, come down soon and judge for yourself.



