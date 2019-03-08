Search

Proctor a doubt for King's Lynn clash against champions

PUBLISHED: 14:23 19 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:23 19 May 2019

Ty Proctor, left, with Stars skipper Robert Lambert Picture: Phil Lanning

Ty Proctor, left, with Stars skipper Robert Lambert Picture: Phil Lanning

Archant

King's Lynn are sweating on the fitness of Aussie Ace Ty Proctor ahead of Monday night's home clash with Poole (7.30pm).

The 32-year-old crashed while on Championship duty with Sheffield on Saturday and withdrew with a wrist injury.

But Poultec Stars boss Peter Schroeck is looking forward to getting his side back on home shale at the Adrian Flux Arena following three successive defeats on the road.

And he's under no illusions how difficult their Premiership Supporters' Cup clash will be against the reigning top-flight champions.

"I was amazed, like everyone else, to see them come from 16 down to draw at Belle Vue a fortnight ago," Schroeck said.

"We've had a tough run of away meetings since we were last at home three weeks ago and that's never easy for the riders.

"We want to win every meeting regardless of the competition though and hopefully we can get a home win under our belt against Poole, who are once again a very good side."

There's sure to be a great reception for British champion Robert Lambert - the Stars skipper reached the semi-finals of Saturday's FIM Speedway Grand Prix Of Poland.

Poole were beaten 52-38 in a Supporters' Cup clash at Ipswich last time out and promoter wants his riders to get out of the blocks faster.

"The boys know they need to get out of the blocks faster in these meetings," he said. "If you fall behind early on, especially away from home, it's a mountain to climb to get back in it.

"I remain confident that we'll come good and find some real consistency at home and away, but clearly we can't have too many results like this one."

Any hopes the Pirates had of progressing from the Supporters Cup south group now appear to be over, with Ford's men needing to take maximum points off King's Lynn home and away in their remaining two fixtures.

King's Lynn: Robert Lambert, Erik Riss, Ty Proctor (if fit), Lewis Kerr, Thomas Jorgensen, Michael Palm Toft, Kasper Andersen.

Poole: Jack Holder, Richie Worrall, Nicolai Klindt, Josh Grajczonek, Brady Kurtz, Nico Covatti, Nikolaj Busk Jakobsen.

