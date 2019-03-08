Search

King's Lynn need to get a win under their belts as Aces head to Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 11:44 23 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 23 June 2019

Craig Cook faces former club Belle Vue when the Aces head to King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Craig Cook faces former club Belle Vue when the Aces head to King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Boss Peter Schroeck says King's Lynn need to get back to winning ways - starting with league leaders Belle Vue at home on Monday night (7.30pm).

The Poultec Stars slipped to an agonising defeat at Ipswich last time out, which left them bottom of the Premiership table, as they missed out on a losing point in the final race.

With fixtures coming thick and fast now, they have to make the most of meetings on home shale.

In terms of team news, the Norfolk outfit will once again be at full strength, with Craig Cook coming up against his former club.

The visiting Aces are led by Max Fricke - who recently received a call-up for the next round of the Grand Prix series - while newly-crowned Danish champion Kenneth Bjerre returns to his former home track.

Schroeck said: "Belle Vue are flying high, but they have got to come to us, and we're no pushover, although we have had one or two problems recently. We have to make sure that we get a win on Monday because we don't want to get ourselves in trouble.

"We will get it right. There are some good teams cruising around at the bottom of the league and everyone saw what happened with Poole last year too. Hopefully, we can turn around where we are struggling now because our aim is to get in the top four.

"I am not going to beat around the bush, it is what it is and we have to deal with it. Of course, we have Craig Cook - who is coming up against his former club and he is looking forward to it.

"He is professional, though, he doesn't take things too personal as he just wants to do well for the team. Craig is gelling into the team really nicely and he is very knowledgeable which is good for the other guys."

Skipper Robert Lambert goes into the meeting on the back of a third-place finish in the opening round of the World Under-21 final in Lublin on Saturday. Lambert scored 14 points, despite a crash in heat 16.

Stars: Robert Lambert, Michael Palm Toft, Ty Proctor, Thomas Jorgensen, Craig Cook, Lewis Kerr, Simon Lambert.

Belle Vue: Max Fricke, Dimitri Berge, Dan Bewley, Steve Worrall, Kennet Bjerre, Ricky Wells, Jaimon Lidsey.

