Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Ticket information for Stars' opening meeting

Chris Lakey

Published: 11:47 AM May 11, 2021   
Thomas Jorgensen - King's Lynn Stars

Thomas Jorgensen gets in some laps at the Adrian Flux Arena ahead of Monday's opening meeting, against old rivals Ipswich - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn will be putting tickets on sale for their mouthwatering Premiership clash on Wednesday.
Fans are urged not to call the Adrian Flux Arena as demand is extremely high for the meeting with Ipswich next Monday and office staff have taken several calls from keen fans on Tuesday morning.
Co-promoter Dale Allitt said: "We are just putting the finishing touches to our ticket sales platform but I would urge all supporters to keep checking the club website.
"We ask fans not to call the office, the staff have been overwhelmed by calls this morning, which is nice in one way because it shows how demand is so high.
"We can't wait to welcome fans back on Monday for what is sure to be a great night of racing."

Speedway
King's Lynn News

