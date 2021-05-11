Ticket information for Stars' opening meeting

Published: 11:47 AM May 11, 2021

King's Lynn will be putting tickets on sale for their mouthwatering Premiership clash on Wednesday.

Fans are urged not to call the Adrian Flux Arena as demand is extremely high for the meeting with Ipswich next Monday and office staff have taken several calls from keen fans on Tuesday morning.

Co-promoter Dale Allitt said: "We are just putting the finishing touches to our ticket sales platform but I would urge all supporters to keep checking the club website.

"We ask fans not to call the office, the staff have been overwhelmed by calls this morning, which is nice in one way because it shows how demand is so high.

"We can't wait to welcome fans back on Monday for what is sure to be a great night of racing."