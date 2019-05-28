Search

King's Lynn Stars strengthen side with Great Britain ace

28 May, 2019 - 06:00
Craig Cook has signed for King's Lynn Stars. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn have moved to bolster their top end strength with the signing of Great Britain ace Craig Cook.

Cook replaces injured German Erik Riss who has a collarbone injury - and to keep the Poultec Stars within the team building limit they have handed Simon Lambert an opportunity at reserve in place of the unlucky Kasper Andersen.

Cook, a regular in the Grand Prix series last season, will renew his partnership with Robert Lambert after the pair rode in the Monster Energy FIM Speedway of Nations a fortnight ago.

And he is fully aware of the rich heritage King's Lynn have as one of the leading clubs in the sport.

"King's Lynn are a great club steeped in tradition with great riders down the years like Michael Lee, Dave Jessup and more recently Niels-Kristian Iversen," said Cook.

"It's hugely exciting for me to be teaming up with Robert Lambert. We race together for Great Britain in the Speedway of Nations and I believe we can ride well together for the Stars."

Boss Peter Schroeck is delighted to welcome Cook.

"He's a proven performer at the top level," he said. "I'm delighted to be able to bring him to King's Lynn, he gives us a sharp end at the top of the team with Robert.

"We also feel sad for Kasper, he's a victim of the points limit here but we felt we had to do something to strengthen the top of the team in the absence of Erik.

"We welcome Simon and hope he can chip in with some useful points for us.

"We can't wait to welcome Craig for his King's Lynn debut against Wolverhampton next Monday at the Adrian Flux Arena."

