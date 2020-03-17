Stars season suspended because of coronavirus
PUBLISHED: 12:42 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:42 17 March 2020
King’s Lynn Stars’ new season has been put on hold after the decision by British Speedway to suspend the new season with immediate effect.
The decision has been taken in line with other sports following the latest update from the government on the coronavirus crisis.
This suspension will be reviewed on April 15 and the situation will be monitored by the British Speedway Promoters’ Association and Speedway Control Bureau on a daily basis between now and then.
The Stars cancelled their traditional pre-season Press and Practice Day on Monday.
They were due to have started their campaign with a Premiership Supporters Cup meeting at Peterborough on Thursday night, followed by he return at the Adrian Flux Arena next Monday.
The suspension means that seven meetings are currently postponed.