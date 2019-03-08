Riss return confirmed as Stars plot double change ahead of Swindon clash

Search

PUBLISHED: 11:21 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:21 28 June 2019

Erik Riss is expected to return to the King's Lynn Stars lineup for the clash against Swindon Picture: MATTHEW USHER PHOTOGRAPHY

Erik Riss is expected to return to the King's Lynn Stars lineup for the clash against Swindon Picture: MATTHEW USHER PHOTOGRAPHY

King's Lynn will welcome back German racer Erik Riss as part of a planned double team change for the home clash with Swindon on Monday.

The Poultec Stars have also secured the services of exciting American talent Broc Nicol, and it is hoped that he will make his debut against the Robins at the Adrian Flux Arena.

Riss suffered a broken collarbone in the Stars' home defeat to Poole last month, but is now fit to return, whilst 21-year-old Nicol has recently struck a rich vein of form in his first full Championship campaign, where he rides for Sheffield.

The incoming men take the places of Ty Proctor and Simon Lambert in the Stars' septet, subject to normal BSPA approval.

Proctor has immediately been snapped up by rivals Peterborough, and King's Lynn thank him for his efforts over the past season-and-a-half - as they do Lambert, who was once again more than willing to step in as part of the initial changes when Riss was injured.

Riss returns to the team on Monday whilst Nicol's appearance is subject to necessary paperwork being concluded in time. The club do have a contingency in place should his debut for the Stars be briefly delayed.

Manager Peter Schroeck said: "Erik was always coming back to us, he's an important part of the team and I certainly wouldn't have wanted him going somewhere else!

"I've worked with Broc for a while in training schools at Rye House, he can't wait to get going in the Premiership and I really feel that long-term he's going to be a really good addition to King's Lynn Speedway.

"We thank both Ty and Simon for their contribution - making changes is never easy and in the end the numbers game took over. It's good for Ty to be sorted at Peterborough so he's still racing in the Premiership.

"I do believe we now have a team which can put us in the top four, and I'm very positive about the rest of the season."

Stars face a vital period of four Premiership matches in 11 days at the start of July, with Monday's visit of Swindon followed up by Poole the following week (July 8) - and they also visit Poole and Swindon on the next two Thursdays.

