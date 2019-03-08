Search

Hard work pays off as Stars silence Panthers

PUBLISHED: 10:07 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:07 26 July 2019

Lewis Kerr scored nine as the Stars saw off the Panthers Picture: Ian Burt

Archant

King's Lynn Stars owener Buster Chapman started work at 5am to prepare the track for a big home win over Peterborough Panthers.

The Poultec Stars looked comfortable with a 55-35 win - but jubilant boss Peter Schroeck insist it was harder than the scoreline suggests.

"Buster (Chapman) was here at 5am this morning to start getting the place ready," he said after Thursday night's win. "The weather was tricky for everyone because it was so hot and with a clay base you have to be careful.

"But it's another three league points and that's all we can ask for. I'm really pleased with the result and the performance.

"We managed to come good when it mattered most and I have to be happy with that. I also want to say thanks to the fans for their support, it meant a lot to the guys."

It was a solid effort from the Poultec Stars with Craig Cook - who suffered a broken bone in his wrist at the weekend - notching 10. Former Stars man Ty Proctor top-scored on his return to the Adrian Flux Arena with 12 for the Panthers.

Lynn started well with back-to-back heat advantages in heats three and four which put them six points up.

After a tight first turn in heat six, it was the Stars skipper Robert Lambert who hit the front and cruised to victory over Aaran Summers with Michael Palm Toft third, extending the lead to eight points.

With rain falling in heat eight, Panthers man of the moment Proctor made it three straight wins in a 4-2.

With rain continuing to fall, conditions became tricky as Erik Riss fell in the first staging of heat nine. The visitors took advantage in the rerun with Proctor again taking the win ahead of Thomas Jorgensen and Rohan Tungate to cut the deficit to four. But Lynn hit back in superb fashion in heat 10 with a 5-1 and three heat advantages in the last five races completed a convincing win.

Stars: Craig Cook 10, Lewis Kerr 9+2, Robert Lambert 9+2, Michael Palm Toft 9+1, Thomas Jorgensen 8+2, Erik Riss 7+1, Nicklas Porsing 3+2.

Peterborough: Ty Proctor 12, Rohan Tungate 8, Charles Wright 7, Aaron Summers 5+1, Scott Nicholls 2, Josh Grajczonek 1, Simon Lambert 0.

