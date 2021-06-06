Stars make third change to starting line-up

Published: 10:00 AM June 6, 2021

Ricky Wells has joined the King's Lynn Stars - their third change this season - Credit: Taylor Lanning

King's Lynn have made another team change in time for their trip to rivals Peterborough on Monday with the addition of American ace Ricky Wells.

The move, which means three of the starting seven have already been changed by the Minors and Brady Stars, is subject to approval by the British Speedway Board members, but no problems are anticipated.

Lewis Bridger, who made a comeback to the sport after four years away last month, has asked to stand down for personal reasons.

Stars boss Peter Schroeck said: “We support Lewis with his request because we want to work with him and we send him our very best wishes.

“Hopefully this isn’t the end of him and we will see him back racing when he feels the time is right.

“We welcome Ricky into the team, a rider of vast experience and we are looking forward to seeing him in action at Peterborough for what will be a tough meeting for sure.

“We want to keep the winning mood going in our camp after our brilliant result at Ipswich on Thursday.

“Every change has been made with both the club and the rider in mind, we are continuing to do what we can to keep us in the hunt for the top four after a rocky start.

“Ricky is a good character and I know he’s pleased to be lining up for King’s Lynn.”

The news means two riders will make their Lynn debut at the Showground with Wells joined by local lad Connor Mountain.

And Schroeck is relieved he snapped up Richard Lawson when he did.

“With injuries already playing their part Richard would have been snapped up by now,” he said. “He’s with us and making a great impression. We are delighted to have him.”

The action starts at 7.30 at the Showground with Panthers looking to bounce back from defeat at home to Belle Vue last week.