Norfolk sporting world and beyond pays tribute to The Queen

Updated

West Ham and FCSB players line up as the big screen displays a message in memoriam following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, before the Europa Conference League match at the London Stadium - Credit: PA

Norfolk sports clubs joined the world in paying tribute to Her Majesty, The Queen after the monarch’s death.

Norwich City – whose Championship match at Burnley on Friday night was called off late on Thursday night - posted a Tweet minutes after her death was announced, saying: “All at Norwich City are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. Our deepest condolences and thoughts are with the Royal Family and all those affected at this time. Rest in peace.”

Rick Parry, chair of the EFL said: ““On behalf of the League and its clubs, we join the rest of the nation and people across the world in mourning the passing of our Queen, Elizabeth II. "

Local football clubs were quick to express their condolences.

“All at Attleborough Town Football Club are saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen Our thoughts go out to The Royal Family at this time. Rest In Peace, Your Majesty, thank you for everything.”

"King's Lynn Town Football Club wish to express their condolences at the sad news of the death of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this sad time.”

The FDC at Bowthorpe in Norwich tweeted: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family, and everyone around the world mourning this tremendous loss. Rest in peace, Your Majesty. And thank you.”

Nationally, play at the ongoing BMW PGA Championship golf event was immediately suspended for the rest of the day after the news broke, with racing at Southwell and Chelmsford going the same way.

In Arsenal's Europa League game at FC Zurich, both sets of players emerged for the second half and gathered around the centre circle for a minute's silence.

Manchester United's home clash with Real Sociedad went ahead, with the club saying in a statement: "Following direction from the FA and Uefa, tonight's Uefa Europa League fixture against Real Sociedad will take place as planned at Old Trafford.

"A minute's silence will be held before kick-off which will allow the teams, match officials and everyone in attendance to pay their respects to Her Majesty, The Queen. Both teams will wear black armbands and the flags at Old Trafford will fly at half-mast as a sign of our utmost respect."

West Ham will also play FCSB in their scheduled Europa Conference League match, with players wearing armbands and a minute's silence to be held before kick-off."

The Premier League said it was "deeply saddened" by the Queen's death.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty," the league said.

The Rugby Football Union posted its own tribute which read: "On behalf of the rugby union community in England, all at the Rugby Football Union are very saddened to hear of the death of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II and offer our condolences to the whole Royal Family at this time."