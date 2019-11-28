Gallery

Sportlink Grand Prix Awards 2019: Full results and picture gallery

County Road Runner of the Year: Phil Hurr (Bure Valley Harriers). Picture: Stephanie Wenn Photography Archant

The Sportlink Grand Prix Awards took place earlier this month at the Assembly House in Norwich with the great and the good of Norfolk runners recognised for their efforts in the series.

Postal Marathon 45-49: Theresa Dooley (Norfolk Gazelles) second, Sabina Spence (Bure Valley Harriers) first, Lesley Robins (Ryston Runners) third. Picture: Stephanie Wenn Photography Postal Marathon 45-49: Theresa Dooley (Norfolk Gazelles) second, Sabina Spence (Bure Valley Harriers) first, Lesley Robins (Ryston Runners) third. Picture: Stephanie Wenn Photography

Stephanie Wenn Photography was there to capture the evening as Wymondham AC's Juliette Watkinson picked up her first prize as first senior female alongside Jessica Behan (Norwich Road Runners), who came second, and Claire Kent (Wymondham AC), who was third.

Michael Eccles (Bure Valley Harriers) took the men's first prize but was unable to attend the ceremony. Norwich Road Runners' John Hudson was second with Wymondham AC's Kyle Brooks taking third.

Here is a full list of winners from each of the age categories.

Sportlink

Postal Marathon Senior Ladies: Charlotte Neale (North Norfolk Beach Runners) winner. Picture: Stephanie Wenn Photography Postal Marathon Senior Ladies: Charlotte Neale (North Norfolk Beach Runners) winner. Picture: Stephanie Wenn Photography

Grand Prix Series

Male Senior: 1 Michael Eccles (Bure Valley Harriers), 2 John Hudson (Norwich Road Runners), 3 Kyle Brooks (Wymondham AC).

Male 40-44: 1 Neil Adams (North Norfolk Beach Runners), 2 Marc Cole, Simon Wright, Trevor Gannon (Norwich Road Runners), 3 Simon Cook (Lowestoft Road Runners).

Male 45-49: 1 Jan Kaiser (City of Norwich AC), 2 Chris Haylock (Lowestoft Road Runners), 3 Chris Bullock (Norwich Road Runners).

Postal Marathon: Jenny Burfoot (Norfolk Gazelles) first, Anita Betts (GYRR) second and Pat Brightman (GYDAC) third. Picture: Stephanie Wenn Photography Postal Marathon: Jenny Burfoot (Norfolk Gazelles) first, Anita Betts (GYRR) second and Pat Brightman (GYDAC) third. Picture: Stephanie Wenn Photography

Male 50-54: 1 Kevin Rooney (Tri Anglia/Intercity Strollers), 2 Darren Honour (Team Dunerunner), 3 Mark Clues (Tri-Anglia).

Male 55-59: 1 John Moore (Norfolk Gazelles), 2 Mark Garrett (Norwich Road Runners), 3 Richard White (Wymondham AC).

Male 60-64: 1 Phil Hurr (Bure Valley Harriers), 2 Tom Townsend (Norfolk Gazelles), 3 Paul Richardson (Dereham Runners).

Male 65+: 1 Pete Johnson (Ryston Runners), 2 David Aldis (City of Norwich AC), 3 Paul Evans (ua), Derek Sadler (North Norfolk Beach Runners).

Male 55-59: From left - Richard White (Wymondham AC) third, John Moore (Norfolk Gazelles) first and Mark Garrett (Norwich Road Runners) second. Picture: Stephanie Wenn Photography Male 55-59: From left - Richard White (Wymondham AC) third, John Moore (Norfolk Gazelles) first and Mark Garrett (Norwich Road Runners) second. Picture: Stephanie Wenn Photography

Female Senior: 1 Juliette Watkinson (Wymondham AC), 2 Jessica Behan (Norwich Road Runners), 3 Claire Kent (Wymondham AC).

Female 40-44: 1 Louise Juby (Dereham Runners), 2 Stacey Harper (Norwich Road Runners), 3 Lisa Greengrass (Wymondham AC).

Female 45-49: 1 Sabina Spence (Bure Valley Harriers), 2 Theresa Dooley (Norfolk Gazelles), 3 Penny Studley (Great Yarmouth Road Runners).

Female 50-54: 1 Elly Young (Coltishall Jaguars), 2 Jo Anverali (Great Yarmouth Road Runners), 3 Louise Hurr (Norfolk Gazelles).

Male 65+: Pete Johnson, winner. Picture: Stephanie Wenn Photography Male 65+: Pete Johnson, winner. Picture: Stephanie Wenn Photography

Female 55-59: 1 Ruth Gainsford (Coltishall Jaguars), 2 Anna Coulborn (Great Yarmouth Road Runners), 3 Jenny Mayne (City of Norwich AC).

Female 60-64: 1 Bobbie Sauerzapf (Bungay Black Dog RC), 2 Elaine Hudson (Norfolk Gazelles), 3 Susan Moore (Norfolk Gazelles).

Female 65+: 1 Linda Cusack (Thetford AC), 2 Rosemary Jackson (Coltishall Jaguars), 3 Jennifer Burfoot (Norfolk Gazelles).

Senior male: From left Kyle Brooks (Wymondham AC) third, John Hudson (Norwich Road Runners) second. Missing from photo: Michael Eccles (Bure Valley Harrriers) first. Picture: Stephanie Wenn Photography Senior male: From left Kyle Brooks (Wymondham AC) third, John Hudson (Norwich Road Runners) second. Missing from photo: Michael Eccles (Bure Valley Harrriers) first. Picture: Stephanie Wenn Photography

Athletics Norfolk

Postal Marathon

Senior Men: 1 Nick Earl (Conac) Lake Biwa, Japan 2-14:38; 2 Simon Millett (WSE) London 2-28:05; 3 Kirk Bagge (Wymondham AC) Yorkshire 2-41:57.

M40-44: 1 James Johnson (Highgate Harriers) London 2-38:35; 2 Mitchell Dann London 2-46:33; 3 Marc Coles (Norwich Road Runners) London 2-56:03.

Female 40-44: Louise Juby (Dereham Runners) first and Stacey Harper (Norwich Road Runners) second. Picture: Stephanie Wenn Photography Female 40-44: Louise Juby (Dereham Runners) first and Stacey Harper (Norwich Road Runners) second. Picture: Stephanie Wenn Photography

M45-49: 1 Jan Kaiser (Conac) Tokyo 2-47:33; 2 Simon English (Norwich Road Runners) Chicago 2-47:44; 3 Jeremy Rogers (Norfok Gazelles) Abingdon 2-49:17.

M50-54: 1 Kevin Rooney (Tri Anglia) London 2-58:27; 2 Andy Clark (GYRR) Chicago 3-07:16; 3 Andrew Dormer (GYRR) Manchester 3-09:54.

M55-59: 1 Todd Lake (Dereham Runners) Manchester 3-07:02; 2 Richard White (Wymondham AC) London 3-12:07; 3 Michael Sadler (NNBR) Yeovil 3-16:01.

M60-64: 1 Paolo De Marco (Tri Anglia) Berlin 3-26:43; 2 Andrew Lane (Wymondham Ac) Bungay 3-33:13; 3 Andrew Hammond (Norfolk Gazelles) Yorkshire 4-08:50.

The Sportlink GP Series Awards took place at the Assembley House in Norwich earlier this month. Picture: Stephanie Wenn Photography The Sportlink GP Series Awards took place at the Assembley House in Norwich earlier this month. Picture: Stephanie Wenn Photography

M65+: 1 Eammon McCusker (Ryston Runners) London 3-53:44; 2 John Burton (Tri Anglia) London 3-57:31; 3 John England (GYDAC) London 5-32:02.

Senior Ladies: 1 Charlotte Neale (NNBR) Manchester 2-56:16; 2 Rose Waterman (Tri Anglia) London 3-06:52; 3 Helen Terry (Norfolk Gazelles) Manchester 3-37:11.

F40-44: 1 Emma Blake (NNBR) London 3-15:37; 2 Alexandra Smith (Wymondham AC) London 3-25:48; 3 Deborah English (Norwich Road Runners) Chicago 3-25:52.

F45-49: 1 Sabina Spence (Bure Valley Harriers) Milton Keynes 3-20:48; 2 Theresa Dooley (Norfolk Gazelles) Snetterton 3-22:40; 3 Lesley Robins (Ryston Runners) London 3-23:10.

Male 40-44: Back row, from left, Neil Adams (North Norfolk Beach Runners) first, Marc Coles (Norwich Road Runners) joint second, Simon Cook (Lowestoft Road Runners) third. Front left, Simon Wright (Norwich Road Runners) joint second, Trevor Gannon (Norwich Road Runners) joint second. Picture: Stephanie Wenn Photography Male 40-44: Back row, from left, Neil Adams (North Norfolk Beach Runners) first, Marc Coles (Norwich Road Runners) joint second, Simon Cook (Lowestoft Road Runners) third. Front left, Simon Wright (Norwich Road Runners) joint second, Trevor Gannon (Norwich Road Runners) joint second. Picture: Stephanie Wenn Photography

F50-54: 1 Nicola Baker (GYRR) London 3-44:09; 2 Louise Hurr (Norfolk Gazelles) London 3-44:40; 3 Jo Anverali (GYRR) London 3-46:41.

F55-59: 1 Catherine Henery (Conac) Amsterdam 3-28:19; 2 Anna Coulborn (GYRR) Porto 4-00:08; 3 Julie Dilrew Berlin 4-23:05.

F60-64: 1 Anne Ellen (Norfolk Gazelles) London 3-59:43; 2 Bobbie Sauerzapf (Bungay Black Dogs) Halstead 4-12:19; 3 Sue Carver (Norwich Road Runners) Brighton 4-59:56.

F65+: 1 Jenny Burfoot (Norfolk Gazelles) Chester 5-09:13; 2 Anita Betts (GYRR) Manchester 5-31:41; 3 Pat Brightman (GYDAC) Manchester 5-44:05.

Neil Featherby with the top three in the senior female category of the Sportlink GP Series. From left - Claire Kent (Wymondham AC) third, Jessica Behan (Norwich Road Runners) second and Juliette Watkinson (Wymondham AC) first. Picture: Stephanie Wenn Photography Neil Featherby with the top three in the senior female category of the Sportlink GP Series. From left - Claire Kent (Wymondham AC) third, Jessica Behan (Norwich Road Runners) second and Juliette Watkinson (Wymondham AC) first. Picture: Stephanie Wenn Photography

County Road Runner Of The Year

Male: Phil Hurr (Bure Valley Harriers).

Female: Sabina Spence (Bure Valley Harriers).

Juliette Watkinson picks up her first prize at the Sportlink GP Awards earlier this month from Neil Featherby. Picture: Stephanie Wenn Photography Juliette Watkinson picks up her first prize at the Sportlink GP Awards earlier this month from Neil Featherby. Picture: Stephanie Wenn Photography

Female 45-49: From left - Theresa Dooley (Norfolk Gazelles) third, Sabina Spence (Bure Valley Harriers) first and Theresa Dooley (Norfolk Gazelles AC) third. Picture: Stephanie Wenn Photography Female 45-49: From left - Theresa Dooley (Norfolk Gazelles) third, Sabina Spence (Bure Valley Harriers) first and Theresa Dooley (Norfolk Gazelles AC) third. Picture: Stephanie Wenn Photography

Male 45-49: Chris Bullock (Norwich Road Runners) third, Chris Haylock (Lowestoft Road Runners) second and Jan Kaiser (City of Norwich AC) first. Picture: Stephanie Wenn Photography Male 45-49: Chris Bullock (Norwich Road Runners) third, Chris Haylock (Lowestoft Road Runners) second and Jan Kaiser (City of Norwich AC) first. Picture: Stephanie Wenn Photography

