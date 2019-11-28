Sportlink Grand Prix Awards 2019: Full results and picture gallery
PUBLISHED: 23:16 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 23:17 28 November 2019
Archant
The Sportlink Grand Prix Awards took place earlier this month at the Assembly House in Norwich with the great and the good of Norfolk runners recognised for their efforts in the series.
Stephanie Wenn Photography was there to capture the evening as Wymondham AC's Juliette Watkinson picked up her first prize as first senior female alongside Jessica Behan (Norwich Road Runners), who came second, and Claire Kent (Wymondham AC), who was third.
Michael Eccles (Bure Valley Harriers) took the men's first prize but was unable to attend the ceremony. Norwich Road Runners' John Hudson was second with Wymondham AC's Kyle Brooks taking third.
Here is a full list of winners from each of the age categories.
Sportlink
Grand Prix Series
Male Senior: 1 Michael Eccles (Bure Valley Harriers), 2 John Hudson (Norwich Road Runners), 3 Kyle Brooks (Wymondham AC).
Male 40-44: 1 Neil Adams (North Norfolk Beach Runners), 2 Marc Cole, Simon Wright, Trevor Gannon (Norwich Road Runners), 3 Simon Cook (Lowestoft Road Runners).
Male 45-49: 1 Jan Kaiser (City of Norwich AC), 2 Chris Haylock (Lowestoft Road Runners), 3 Chris Bullock (Norwich Road Runners).
Male 50-54: 1 Kevin Rooney (Tri Anglia/Intercity Strollers), 2 Darren Honour (Team Dunerunner), 3 Mark Clues (Tri-Anglia).
Male 55-59: 1 John Moore (Norfolk Gazelles), 2 Mark Garrett (Norwich Road Runners), 3 Richard White (Wymondham AC).
Male 60-64: 1 Phil Hurr (Bure Valley Harriers), 2 Tom Townsend (Norfolk Gazelles), 3 Paul Richardson (Dereham Runners).
Male 65+: 1 Pete Johnson (Ryston Runners), 2 David Aldis (City of Norwich AC), 3 Paul Evans (ua), Derek Sadler (North Norfolk Beach Runners).
Female Senior: 1 Juliette Watkinson (Wymondham AC), 2 Jessica Behan (Norwich Road Runners), 3 Claire Kent (Wymondham AC).
Female 40-44: 1 Louise Juby (Dereham Runners), 2 Stacey Harper (Norwich Road Runners), 3 Lisa Greengrass (Wymondham AC).
Female 45-49: 1 Sabina Spence (Bure Valley Harriers), 2 Theresa Dooley (Norfolk Gazelles), 3 Penny Studley (Great Yarmouth Road Runners).
Female 50-54: 1 Elly Young (Coltishall Jaguars), 2 Jo Anverali (Great Yarmouth Road Runners), 3 Louise Hurr (Norfolk Gazelles).
Female 55-59: 1 Ruth Gainsford (Coltishall Jaguars), 2 Anna Coulborn (Great Yarmouth Road Runners), 3 Jenny Mayne (City of Norwich AC).
Female 60-64: 1 Bobbie Sauerzapf (Bungay Black Dog RC), 2 Elaine Hudson (Norfolk Gazelles), 3 Susan Moore (Norfolk Gazelles).
Female 65+: 1 Linda Cusack (Thetford AC), 2 Rosemary Jackson (Coltishall Jaguars), 3 Jennifer Burfoot (Norfolk Gazelles).
Athletics Norfolk
Postal Marathon
Senior Men: 1 Nick Earl (Conac) Lake Biwa, Japan 2-14:38; 2 Simon Millett (WSE) London 2-28:05; 3 Kirk Bagge (Wymondham AC) Yorkshire 2-41:57.
M40-44: 1 James Johnson (Highgate Harriers) London 2-38:35; 2 Mitchell Dann London 2-46:33; 3 Marc Coles (Norwich Road Runners) London 2-56:03.
M45-49: 1 Jan Kaiser (Conac) Tokyo 2-47:33; 2 Simon English (Norwich Road Runners) Chicago 2-47:44; 3 Jeremy Rogers (Norfok Gazelles) Abingdon 2-49:17.
M50-54: 1 Kevin Rooney (Tri Anglia) London 2-58:27; 2 Andy Clark (GYRR) Chicago 3-07:16; 3 Andrew Dormer (GYRR) Manchester 3-09:54.
M55-59: 1 Todd Lake (Dereham Runners) Manchester 3-07:02; 2 Richard White (Wymondham AC) London 3-12:07; 3 Michael Sadler (NNBR) Yeovil 3-16:01.
M60-64: 1 Paolo De Marco (Tri Anglia) Berlin 3-26:43; 2 Andrew Lane (Wymondham Ac) Bungay 3-33:13; 3 Andrew Hammond (Norfolk Gazelles) Yorkshire 4-08:50.
M65+: 1 Eammon McCusker (Ryston Runners) London 3-53:44; 2 John Burton (Tri Anglia) London 3-57:31; 3 John England (GYDAC) London 5-32:02.
Senior Ladies: 1 Charlotte Neale (NNBR) Manchester 2-56:16; 2 Rose Waterman (Tri Anglia) London 3-06:52; 3 Helen Terry (Norfolk Gazelles) Manchester 3-37:11.
F40-44: 1 Emma Blake (NNBR) London 3-15:37; 2 Alexandra Smith (Wymondham AC) London 3-25:48; 3 Deborah English (Norwich Road Runners) Chicago 3-25:52.
F45-49: 1 Sabina Spence (Bure Valley Harriers) Milton Keynes 3-20:48; 2 Theresa Dooley (Norfolk Gazelles) Snetterton 3-22:40; 3 Lesley Robins (Ryston Runners) London 3-23:10.
F50-54: 1 Nicola Baker (GYRR) London 3-44:09; 2 Louise Hurr (Norfolk Gazelles) London 3-44:40; 3 Jo Anverali (GYRR) London 3-46:41.
F55-59: 1 Catherine Henery (Conac) Amsterdam 3-28:19; 2 Anna Coulborn (GYRR) Porto 4-00:08; 3 Julie Dilrew Berlin 4-23:05.
F60-64: 1 Anne Ellen (Norfolk Gazelles) London 3-59:43; 2 Bobbie Sauerzapf (Bungay Black Dogs) Halstead 4-12:19; 3 Sue Carver (Norwich Road Runners) Brighton 4-59:56.
F65+: 1 Jenny Burfoot (Norfolk Gazelles) Chester 5-09:13; 2 Anita Betts (GYRR) Manchester 5-31:41; 3 Pat Brightman (GYDAC) Manchester 5-44:05.
County Road Runner Of The Year
Male: Phil Hurr (Bure Valley Harriers).
Female: Sabina Spence (Bure Valley Harriers).