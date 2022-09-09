What's on, what's off in the world of sport

Mercedes' drivers George Russell, left and Lewis Hamilton take part in a minute's silence prior to first practice at the Italian Grand Prix - Credit: PA

Sport at all levels will all but grind to a halt this weekend as the country pays its respects to Her Majesty The Queen, who passed away on Thursday.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport met with sports governing bodies early on Friday morning, their advice setting the ball rolling.

The government's national mourning guidance advised that cancelling fixtures was not obligatory, leaving the decision up to individual sports.

English football was quickly postponed at all levels, which locally meant King’s Lynn Town’s National League North game at home to Buxton was called off. Lowestoft Town, Dereham Town and Gorleston were all due to have played FA Trophy games today.

Norwich City’s scheduled game at Burnley last night was postponed on Thursday evening.

The final round of East Anglian Premier League cricket fixtures will go ahead as planned. Teams will observe a minute's silence at 10.50am.

The domestic rugby programme will go ahead as planned. North Walsham Vikings are away to Bury St Edmunds while Norwich host HAC (Honourable Artillery Company).

The RFU said: “The official guidance we have received from Government is that there can be respectful continuation of sport at all levels this weekend.

"The overwhelming opinions shared so far within the game, are that teams and supporters want to come together to honour Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to be united in our grief as we express sorrow at her passing.”.

The British Superbikes meeting at Snetterton this weekend goes ahead.

Friday's play at golf's PGA Championship was called off, along with all horse racing and cricket's Test between England and South Africa.

British horse racing will remain off on Friday and Saturday and return on Sunday.

The world's oldest Classic race, the St Leger, has been put back 24 hours and will feature in an extended nine-race card at Doncaster.

Musselburgh's meeting has been called off due to the Queen lying in state in Edinburgh.

British Horseracing Authority chief executive BHA chief executive Julie Harrington said the Queen had "an enduring and unique" relationship with the sport.

"The return of racing on Sunday will see the running of the St Leger, one of Britain's five Classic races and a race which the Queen won with her filly Dunfermline in 1977," she said.

"This will also provide an opportunity for the sport and its supporters to pay its respects to Her Majesty, for the contribution which she has made to the sport to be marked."

British Boxing Board of Control tournaments were postponed on Thursday, with a decision yet to be made on the world boxing title fight between Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields.

Sunday’s Great North Run will go ahead as planned, with organisers saying it is "an opportunity to come together and express our condolences while celebrating the life of our extraordinary Queen" and that the event would be "more subdued out of respect".

Formula 1 held a minute's silence with all teams before practice for the Italian Grand Prix, with the race weekend to proceed as planned.

At the US Open tennis in New York, there was a moment of silence before the first women's semi-final match on Thursday.

The British Elite Ice Hockey League said the weekend's season-opening games would go ahead as planned.

Government guidance for the day of the funeral also advised that cancellation was not obligatory, but suggested events could be rescheduled so that they do not clash with the timings of the service.